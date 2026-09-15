ETV Bharat / state

Six Cops Suspended As Pregnant Woman Dies After Police Kick In Firozabad; SP Stages Sit-in

Firozabad: Police personnel who arrived to arrest a theft suspect in the Shikohabad area of Firozabad allegedly kicked his pregnant wife, who later died, following which six personnel, including two sub-inspectors, were suspended, a police official said.

The issue took a political turn on Tuesday when Samajwadi Party national general secretary Ramjilal Suman staged a sit-in at the Shikohabad police station along with party workers, demanding registration of a murder case against the policemen allegedly involved in the incident.

“We met the police officials, and we have demanded that a case of murder be registered against the accused policemen, in connection with the death of a Dalit woman named Anjali. The police have sought three days’ time in this regard,” Suman told PTI.

Earlier, an SP delegation, accompanied by Suman, had visited Labhaua village and met the family of the deceased to express their condolences and gather details about the incident.

According to the family, Sub-Inspector Dharmpal Singh arrived at Gaurav’s home in Labhaua village with a police team around 11.45 pm on Sunday to arrest him in connection with a theft case.

The family alleged that when Gaurav’s pregnant wife Anjali, 28, pleaded with the police not to take her husband away, Singh kicked her in the abdomen, causing her to fall. After the police took Gaurav, 32, away, Anjali’s condition deteriorated, and she was admitted to a hospital in Shikohabad, where she gave birth to a boy on Monday morning, the family said.