Over 25 Children Fall Ill After Having 'Golgappas' At Panki In Jharkhand's Palamu

Palamu: Over 25 children fell ill after consuming 'golgappas' (deep-fried, hollow, circular crackers filled with mashed potatoes, chickpeas, and tangy/spicy flavoured water) at Dwarika under Panki police station of Jharkhand's Palamu.

Locals said the children, after having the golgappas vomited and complained of diarrhoea and dehydration. The children had been to a fair organised on Mahashivratri at Raghu Akhaad in Dwarika on Sunday. After having the golgappas, one child after the other started falling ill. More children were taken ill on Monday morning following which the locals informed the Panki Community Health Centre of the matter.

The children were then sent to the CHC in ambulances. Dhruv Kumar Gupta, a resident of Dwarika, said his son had also eaten golgappa at the fair, after which his health deteriorated.