Over 25 Children Fall Ill After Having 'Golgappas' At Panki In Jharkhand's Palamu
The children had been to a fair organised on Mahashivratri where they had the golgappa and fell ill.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Palamu: Over 25 children fell ill after consuming 'golgappas' (deep-fried, hollow, circular crackers filled with mashed potatoes, chickpeas, and tangy/spicy flavoured water) at Dwarika under Panki police station of Jharkhand's Palamu.
Locals said the children, after having the golgappas vomited and complained of diarrhoea and dehydration. The children had been to a fair organised on Mahashivratri at Raghu Akhaad in Dwarika on Sunday. After having the golgappas, one child after the other started falling ill. More children were taken ill on Monday morning following which the locals informed the Panki Community Health Centre of the matter.
The children were then sent to the CHC in ambulances. Dhruv Kumar Gupta, a resident of Dwarika, said his son had also eaten golgappa at the fair, after which his health deteriorated.
"Several other children in the village also fell ill after eating golgappas at the fair," Gupta said, adding more than two dozen children were taken ill.
Meanwhile, Panki medical officer, Mahendra Prasad, stated that information about several children falling ill was received and a health department team and ambulance have been dispatched to the village. He said the exact number of children who fell ill has not yet been ascertained several villagers are treating their children at home. "An investigation is underway and samples of food being sold at the fair will be collected for testing," he said.
