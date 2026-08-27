ETV Bharat / state

27 Ballot Boxes Recovered By Police In Bihar's Madhubani district

Madhubani: Bihar Police on Thursday recovered 27 ballot boxes from different locations in Madhubani district, officials said. The recoveries were made in the district's Madhepur block.

Confirming the incident, Madhepur SHO Vishwajeet said the ballot boxes were recovered from different places in a Dalit hamlet in the block.

"Based on information of theft provided by the office of the Block Development Officer, we launched a search operation and recovered the ballot boxes from different places in the hamlet," he said.