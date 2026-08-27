27 Ballot Boxes Recovered By Police In Bihar's Madhubani district
Police are yet to register an FIR in this case, and further investigation is underway
By PTI
Published : August 27, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Madhubani: Bihar Police on Thursday recovered 27 ballot boxes from different locations in Madhubani district, officials said. The recoveries were made in the district's Madhepur block.
Confirming the incident, Madhepur SHO Vishwajeet said the ballot boxes were recovered from different places in a Dalit hamlet in the block.
"Based on information of theft provided by the office of the Block Development Officer, we launched a search operation and recovered the ballot boxes from different places in the hamlet," he said.
Contacted by PTI, Madhubani deputy election officer said he did not have information about the theft and recovery.
Police are yet to register an FIR in this case, and further investigation is underway, the SHO added. It is, however, not clear for which elections the ballot boxes were used, or were intended to be used in the future.