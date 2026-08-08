ETV Bharat / state

Many Aspects Of Donation 'Theft' Probe Done, Chargesheet To Be Filed End Of Next Month: Police

Ayodhya: The investigation team in charge of the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has completed probing various aspects of the case, Senior Superintendent of Police of Ayodhya Gaurav Grover said. The probe has to be completed in 90 days, and the chargesheet has to be filed in court by the end of next month, the SSP said.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Grover said the SIT is not conducting any separate investigation and is coordinating with the police investigation in the role of a high-level probe adviser. The chairman of the SIT is Lucknow IGP Kiran S, who has five years of experience in the CBI, he added. Grover added that he is continuously keeping a watch on the investigation at the local level and also giving advice.

Sources in the temple said no prominent person has so far come under legal action in the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple. The sources added that previously, the SIT had raised serious questions over the role of Anil Mishra, former member of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

As per the FIR in the donation theft case registered on June 25 at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station in Ayodhya, police had sent eight accused to jail. These included former temple trust general secretary Champat Rai's close aide Tinnu Yadav, counting in-charge Subhash Srivastava, Ramashankar Mishra, Manish Yadav, Karunesh, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp and Avinash Shukla.

Police took all eight accused on remand and interrogated them. The Supreme Court on July 27 was informed by the Uttar Pradesh government that it has set up a four-member special investigating team (SIT) headed by IGP Kiran S to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The top court asked the state government to include a forensic auditor as the fifth member of the SIT, which will submit its first status report within two weeks.