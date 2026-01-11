ETV Bharat / state

18 Arrested In Telangana For ‘Mule’ Accounts Linked To Rs 547 Crore Cyber Fraud

Hyderabad: Eighteen people were arrested in Telangana’s Khammam district for operating "mule" bank accounts through which transactions amounting to Rs 547 crore linked to cyber fraud were routed, police said on Sunday. A case has been registered against 24 accused, of whom 18 have been arrested, police said, adding that the remaining accused are absconding.

Khammam Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt said in a statement that the investigation revealed the accused were involved in a large, organised cyber fraud network operating systematically between 2022 and 2025. He said the accused induced multiple individuals, under the guise of employment, business opportunities and monetary incentives, to open and operate bank accounts in their names.

The internet banking credentials of these accounts were collected and misused, enabling the accused to exercise control over them, the commissioner added.