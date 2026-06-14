ETV Bharat / state

Four Arrested In Bihar For Selling Fake Question Papers Of NEET, Other Exams

Muzaffarpur: Bihar Police have arrested four persons on charges of selling fake question papers of different exams, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET-UG), to aspirants and their parents from Muzaffarpur district, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Harsh, Aman Kumar, Kanhaiya Kumar and Harsh Kanodiya. Police arrested the four persons on Saturday evening and seized three mobile phones from their possession. The arrested persons were operating a network that duped desperate parents by selling them fake question papers of various examinations, including NEET, through social media platforms.

"Based on information provided by one Manish Jha, who was arrested on June 2 from Balu Ghat area under the jurisdiction of Sikandarpur police station on the same charges, police arrested four of his associates on Saturday," Muzffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra told reporters on Sunday.