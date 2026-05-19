ETV Bharat / state

26 Arrested For Killing Man Suspected Of Witchcraft In Odisha's Cuttack

Cuttack: At least 26 people were arrested in Odisha’s Cuttack for allegedly beating a 30-year-old man to death and burning his body over suspicion of practising witchcraft, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Talamundali Sabar Sahi village under Maniabandha police station limits, they said.

According to police, the victim, identified as Tikan Behera, was allegedly abducted from his house by a group of villagers on May 10 on suspicion of practising black magic. Athagarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Biswajit Mohanty said villagers had frequently accused Tikan of practising witchcraft, and disputes had reportedly taken place between him and some local youths over the issue.

Officials said that the accused allegedly took Tikan to a nearby forest, tied his hands and legs, and brutally assaulted him, leading to his death on the spot. The body was later allegedly burned in the forest.