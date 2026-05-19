26 Arrested For Killing Man Suspected Of Witchcraft In Odisha's Cuttack
The man was allegedly beaten to death and his body burnt by villagers over suspicion of practising witchcraft
Published : May 19, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Cuttack: At least 26 people were arrested in Odisha’s Cuttack for allegedly beating a 30-year-old man to death and burning his body over suspicion of practising witchcraft, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Talamundali Sabar Sahi village under Maniabandha police station limits, they said.
According to police, the victim, identified as Tikan Behera, was allegedly abducted from his house by a group of villagers on May 10 on suspicion of practising black magic. Athagarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Biswajit Mohanty said villagers had frequently accused Tikan of practising witchcraft, and disputes had reportedly taken place between him and some local youths over the issue.
Officials said that the accused allegedly took Tikan to a nearby forest, tied his hands and legs, and brutally assaulted him, leading to his death on the spot. The body was later allegedly burned in the forest.
The matter came to light after Tikan’s father, who had been staying outside the village, returned home and found his son missing. He later lodged a complaint at Maniabandha police station. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. During the probe, several villagers were questioned, following which police allegedly uncovered the murder conspiracy.
Police recovered the burnt bones and ashes from the forest area where the body had allegedly been disposed of. A case has been registered under Case No. 93/2026, and 26 persons have been arrested and produced before a court, police said. Further investigation into the incident is underway, the SDPO added.
Read More