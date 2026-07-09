ETV Bharat / state

40 Arrested For Baruipur Lynching, Mob Violence, Vandalism, Police Attack

West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta inspects the spot where the body of the deceased minor girl was found in Suryapur, Baruipur, South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. ( IANS )

Kolkata: With 22 people arrested in connection with lynching, mob violence, vandalism and attack on police personnel in Baruipur rape-murder case on Wednesday, the total arrests stand at 40.

All accused were produced at the Baruipur court and remanded in police custody, an official said.

During his visit to Baruipur on Tuesday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had said that nearly 200 people had been identified for their involvement in mob violence following the incident. Currently, raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused in the case, sources said.

Following the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl, whose body was recovered from a pond in Baruipur a day after she went missing, mob violence broke out and a youth, Indrajit Mondal, was lynched to death by the angry crowd. Mondal was later confirmed by the authorities to be innocent.