40 Arrested For Baruipur Lynching, Mob Violence, Vandalism, Police Attack
West Bengal Police said the accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage and nabbed during raids.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
Kolkata: With 22 people arrested in connection with lynching, mob violence, vandalism and attack on police personnel in Baruipur rape-murder case on Wednesday, the total arrests stand at 40.
All accused were produced at the Baruipur court and remanded in police custody, an official said.
During his visit to Baruipur on Tuesday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had said that nearly 200 people had been identified for their involvement in mob violence following the incident. Currently, raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused in the case, sources said.
Following the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl, whose body was recovered from a pond in Baruipur a day after she went missing, mob violence broke out and a youth, Indrajit Mondal, was lynched to death by the angry crowd. Mondal was later confirmed by the authorities to be innocent.
While conducting the investigation, West Bengal Police collected various video footage circulating on social media and the accused were identified after analysing those. Police said several accused were arrested during nightlong raids and further search operations are still underway to apprehend the others.
Earlier, Adhikari assured the victim's family of support and held a meeting with police officials at the Baruipur SP office on July 7. He said that Mondal was innocent and he too would receive justice.
West Bengal Chief Minister has assured that strictest punishment will be meted out to the guilty and said that stern action will be taken against all those involved in the unrest. He also said that the possibility of communal incitement behind the mob lynching incident is being investigated.
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