Two Accused In Zubeen Garg Death Case Withdraw Bail Petitions

Guwahati: Two accused in the Zubeen Garg death case, North East India Festival director Shyamkanu Mahanta and the singer’s cousin Sandipan Garg, on Thursday withdrew their bail petitions during a hearing at a court here.

The Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Court was hearing the bail pleas of five of the seven accused when Mahanta and Sandipan Garg's lawyers withdrew their petitions. Mahanta is accused of murder, while the singer's cousin, a suspended Assam Police officer, has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The court heard the bail petitions of singer Amritprava Mahanta and Garg's personal security officers Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora. The court is scheduled to hear the matter again on January 30, when it is likely to pass an order on the bail petition.

Two other accused, singer's secretary Siddhartha Sharma and Garg's band member Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, have not applied for bail yet. The accused were present virtually during the hearing while Zubeen Garg's widow Garima and the singer's sister, Palmee Borthakur, were present physically in the court.

Garima told reporters that the prosecution put up a strong case opposing the bail petitions and they were satisfied with the arguments. Borthakur said the court would decide on the bail pleas on January 30. "We are waiting for that," she said.

In a Facebook post later, Garima demanded the need for a special court for speedy dispensation of justice. Giving details of the hearing, she said not only Zubeen’s family, but people from across Assam and the world are demanding that the accused should not be "granted bail till the hearing is completed and justice is ensured".