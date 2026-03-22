Rajasthan Wins Manthan Wheelchair Rugby Tournament
The final match was played between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Both teams put in their best efforts but Rajasthan went on to win the contest.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 9:21 PM IST
Kotputli-Behror: Rajasthan won the Manthan Inter-State Wheelchair Rugby Cup 2026, held at the Senior Secondary School ground in Behror.
This event marked a milestone in the development of differently0abled empowerment in Rajasthan, as it was the first time an inter-state wheelchair rugby competition of such scale was held in the state.
Teams from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand participated in the tournament, organized by the Manthan Foundation Charitable Trust. The final match between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh was a thrilling contest. Both teams put in their best efforts and delivered impressive performances. However, team Rajasthan won the match and claimed the title thanks to excellent teamwork, sharp strategy, and strong play. The Madhya Pradesh team finished runner-up, while the Uttarakhand team secured third place.
Team Rajasthan was awarded a trophy and gold medals. The runner-up teams of Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand were awarded silver, bronze, and certificates of honour. This competition was not just a sporting event, but a vibrant celebration of the talent, courage, self-confidence, and positive outlook on life of individuals with disabilities.
Chief guest of the event, Mohit Yadav, a member of the Cricket Adhoc Committee, distributed prizes among the winners and participants. In his address, he said athletes with disabilities are second to none. "Their passion and struggle are a source of inspiration for society. Such events bring positive change to society and provide a strong platform for individuals with disabilities to advance into the mainstream," he said.
Manthan Foundation Secretary Dr Savita Goswami said it was the first Wheelchair Rugby Cup held in Rajasthan.
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