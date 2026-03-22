ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Wins Manthan Wheelchair Rugby Tournament

The winning team with the trophy ( ETV Bharat )

Kotputli-Behror: Rajasthan won the Manthan Inter-State Wheelchair Rugby Cup 2026, held at the Senior Secondary School ground in Behror. This event marked a milestone in the development of differently0abled empowerment in Rajasthan, as it was the first time an inter-state wheelchair rugby competition of such scale was held in the state. Teams from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand participated in the tournament, organized by the Manthan Foundation Charitable Trust. The final match between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh was a thrilling contest. Both teams put in their best efforts and delivered impressive performances. However, team Rajasthan won the match and claimed the title thanks to excellent teamwork, sharp strategy, and strong play. The Madhya Pradesh team finished runner-up, while the Uttarakhand team secured third place.