ETV Bharat / state

Body Of National-Level Boxer And Gym Trainer Found In UP's Kanpur, Family Alleges Murder

The spot where Mantasha's body was found ( ETV Bharat )

Kanpur: The body of 26-year-old national-level boxer and gym trainer Mantasha Kumari was found near a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

Mantasha was a resident of Eklakh Nagar in Ganga Ghat area of Unnao. She worked as a gym trainer at Jajmau in Kanpur. Mantasha's family said had gone shopping at Lalbangla Market under Chakeri police station at around 5 pm on Thursday. As she was not keeping well, she took an auto-rickshaw instead of her scooter. Mantasha was in touch with her family till 7 pm after which her phone was switched off.

Her family members went to Lalbangla Market and searched for her till late at night and then filed a missing person report at Gangaghat police station on Friday morning. Meanwhile, police were informed by a local that a woman's body was found near the highway. Mantasha's parents identified her body at Maharajpur police station following which it was sent to a hospital for postmortem. "The exact cause of death can be ascertained only after the postmortem report is received. The police are investigating the case taking all aspects into account," said Satyajeet Gupta, DCP East