Youngest-Ever Corporator Mansi Lolge Raises NCP Flag Over Kolhapur Municipal Corporation

Kolhapur: Out of the four seats in the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation won by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), one of them has thrown up the Maharashtra city's youngest ever corporator. In a hotly contested election for Kolhapur's Ward No. 19, 23-year-old advocate, Mansi Lolge, garnered 7,392 votes, 975 more than her rival, Shubhangi Pramod Powar of the Congress, who garnered 6,417 votes.

In the recently concluded polls for urban local bodies across Maharashtra, the Mahayuti alliance snatched Kolhapur Municipal Corporation from the Congress, which had ruled the body for 25 years running. Although the Congress won the highest number of 34 seats in the 81-ward municipality, the Mahayuti together won 45, with the BJP at 26, the Shiv Sena (Shinde) with 15 and the NCP with 4. Other winners included Jansurajya and Shiv Sena (UBT) with one ward each.

Raising The NCP Flag

Mansi's entry into politics came about during a casual discussion over politics. Her father, Satish Lolge, was previously an NCP corporator from the Kalamba Filter House ward between 2010 and 2015.

"Prior to the elections, I overheard her friends speak with Mansi about politics. I thought it was an opportune moment to ask her about her future plans, and if she would be keen on contesting, because then I could pursue this with my party leaders," Satish told ETV Bharat.