Mansa Government Primary School Waits For Permanent Building For 15 Years, 250 Students Study In Gurdwara Langar Hall
The Smart Government Primary School, located on Thuthianwali Road in Ward No. 1 was earlier run from a dharamsala.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Mansa: A government primary school in Mansa has been waiting for a permanent building for more than 15 years, with around 250 students now attending classes in the langar hall of a gurdwara.
The Smart Government Primary School located on Thuthianwali Road in Ward No. 1 was earlier being run from a dharamsala. However, after the building was damaged by recent rains, classes were shifted to the langar hall of a nearby gurdwara.
The school has nine teachers.
Local residents and parents have questioned the government's claims of transforming government schools and bringing an "education revolution" in Punjab, saying the school has been without its own building for more than 15 years.
Residents said religious programmes are regularly held at the gurdwara, which can disrupt classes. The school also does not have its own playground, and there is no adequate space for sports and other outdoor activities for students.
Parents and residents have urged the government to construct a permanent school building at the earliest to provide students with a proper learning environment and access to a playground.
Another government primary school on Laluana Road has been operating from the Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Dharamsala for more than 20 years without a permanent building.
Students from different classes and teachers are reportedly forced to share a single hall for lessons. Residents said that whenever an event is organised at the dharamsala, the students' education is affected. This school too lacks a playground or adequate facilities for children to engage in sports.
District Education Officer (Primary) Mansa Manju Bala said the Smart Government Primary School on Thuthianwali Road had earlier been operating from a dharamsala.
She said work is currently underway at the dharamsala after the building was damaged and deteriorated, due to which classes have temporarily been shifted to the gurdwara's langar hall. Bala said efforts were being made to arrange a permanent building for the school.
According to the education department, another school is also operating from the Ramdas Ji Dharamsala on Rambagh Road.
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