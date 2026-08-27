ETV Bharat / state

Mansa Government Primary School Waits For Permanent Building For 15 Years, 250 Students Study In Gurdwara Langar Hall

Mansa Government Primary School in Mansa, which does not have a permanent building ( Etv Bharat )

Mansa: A government primary school in Mansa has been waiting for a permanent building for more than 15 years, with around 250 students now attending classes in the langar hall of a gurdwara.

The Smart Government Primary School located on Thuthianwali Road in Ward No. 1 was earlier being run from a dharamsala. However, after the building was damaged by recent rains, classes were shifted to the langar hall of a nearby gurdwara.

The school has nine teachers.

Local residents and parents have questioned the government's claims of transforming government schools and bringing an "education revolution" in Punjab, saying the school has been without its own building for more than 15 years.

Residents said religious programmes are regularly held at the gurdwara, which can disrupt classes. The school also does not have its own playground, and there is no adequate space for sports and other outdoor activities for students.

Parents and residents have urged the government to construct a permanent school building at the earliest to provide students with a proper learning environment and access to a playground.