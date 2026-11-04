ETV Bharat / state

Mansa Anti-Drug Activist Murder Case: CBI Removes Debris Of Medical Store To Collect Evidence

CBI and administrative officials during the operation. ( ETV Bharat )

Mansa: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Wednesday cleared the debris of a medical store owned by Ashwani Kumar, the prime accused in the anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota murder case, in the presence of administration officials and police in Punjab's Mansa to collect further evidence as part of the ongoing probe.

Mansa police have registered FIRs against 1,500 unidentified individuals for vandalising the shop. Jhota's father Bhim Singh and Mansa deputy commissioner Navjot Kaur were present at the spot.

SDM Baljit Kaur said A team from CBI Chandigarh removed debris from Ashiwini Kumar's shop, which was demolished by a mob after the murder of Jhota, to collect evidence in the presence of officials of the district administration and the police. Jhota, known for raising his voice against the alleged illegal sale of addictive substances, was shot dead on October 13 inside the medical store, following a confrontation over the alleged sale of addictive substances. The activist had been campaigning against drug abuse and the alleged illegal sale of intoxicating medicines through chemist shops.