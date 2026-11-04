Mansa Anti-Drug Activist Murder Case: CBI Removes Debris Of Medical Store To Collect Evidence
Administrative officials and the deceased's father were present during the operation. The police have registered FIRs against 1,500 unidentified individuals for vandalising the medical shop.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Mansa: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Wednesday cleared the debris of a medical store owned by Ashwani Kumar, the prime accused in the anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota murder case, in the presence of administration officials and police in Punjab's Mansa to collect further evidence as part of the ongoing probe.
Mansa police have registered FIRs against 1,500 unidentified individuals for vandalising the shop. Jhota's father Bhim Singh and Mansa deputy commissioner Navjot Kaur were present at the spot.
SDM Baljit Kaur said A team from CBI Chandigarh removed debris from Ashiwini Kumar's shop, which was demolished by a mob after the murder of Jhota, to collect evidence in the presence of officials of the district administration and the police.
Jhota, known for raising his voice against the alleged illegal sale of addictive substances, was shot dead on October 13 inside the medical store, following a confrontation over the alleged sale of addictive substances.
The activist had been campaigning against drug abuse and the alleged illegal sale of intoxicating medicines through chemist shops.
Police said Jhota confronted Kumar after allegedly finding him selling drugs to an elderly man, which escalated into an argument, during which the accused allegedly opened fire.
The incident was captured during Jhota's Facebook Live session, drawing widespread outrage. Kumar was arrested in the Salasar area of Rajasthan on the night of October 13.
Jhota had previously confronted Kumar in 2023 over alleged drug sales, which reportedly led to a prolonged dispute between the duo. Police had earlier indicated that personal enmity was among the possible motives behind the incident.
The killing sparked anger among Jhota's supporters and residents, who demanded swift action against those responsible. His family and supporters staged a protest and reportedly refused to cremate his body until their demands were addressed. Subsequently, the CBI took over the case records from the local police.
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