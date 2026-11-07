ETV Bharat / state

Mansa Anti-Drug Activist Murder Case: Autopsy Conducted At Chandigarh, Cremation Scheduled For Sunday

Chandigarh: About 25 days after his murder, the post-mortem was conducted on the body of anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota at PGIMER Chandigarh on Saturday, an official said. Since the murder, his mortal remains have been preserved for autopsy.

Members of the action committee that was formed after his assassination for justice said the body has been kept at the mortuary of PGIMER and will be taken to Mansa on Sunday morning for cremation, as per the family's wish.

Earlier, his last rites were scheduled for Saturday. "In a meeting with Parvinder Singh Jhota's family members, it was decided that the last rites will not be performed today. The cremation will take place on November 8," a committee member said.

"We will depart for Mansa at 5 am on Sunday. First, we will take the mortal remains to our home. The last rites will be performed between 12 and 1 pm. The funeral has been scheduled on the day of Diwali so that the youth of Punjab may take a pledge that from this day onward, they will not consume any form of intoxicants," Bhim Singh, father of Jhota, said.

Raju Darasha, a committee member, said, "All the youth of Punjab who are attending his last journey should take a pledge that they will stay away from drugs for the rest of their lives and raise their voice against the drugs being sold in Punjab."

Jhota, known for raising his voice against the alleged illegal sale of addictive substances, was shot dead at a medical store in Mansa on October 13 following a confrontation over the alleged sale of addictive substances. The activist had been campaigning against drug abuse and the alleged illegal sale of intoxicating medicines through chemist shops.