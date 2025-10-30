In Next Five Years, Youth From Bihar Won't Need To Migrate For Jobs: Manoj Tiwari
The BJP MP said during the 'jungle raj', criminals had a free hand but the scenario is changing with prosperity and development in the state.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 6:48 PM IST
Patna: BJP MP and Bhojpuri actor and singer Manoj Tiwari said Bihar is on the path to progress and in the next years, youth from the state will no longer have to migrate to other states or countries for jobs.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Tiwari evoked the horrific memories of the 'jungle raj' in the state and accused RJD's Tejashwi Yadav of supporting a criminal like Shahabuddin. He said there was a time when people felt ashamed of being a Bihari but the perception of the state has undergone a sea change in the recent years.
"When Jungle Raj was prevalent, people from Bihar were ashamed to even reveal their names. But today, when people go abroad, they proudly say, 'Yes, I am from Bihar,'" the parliamentarian said.
Tiwari slammed the poor law and order scenario in the state during the previous regime. Sharing his personal experience, he said when became a star in 1996 and started earning, the fear of 'jungle raj' was so strong that he had to live in hiding.
He said criminals were then fearless and could do anything. Tiwari recalled women were abducted from the streets. "My mother used to tell me not to come to the village after 6 pm. I saw with my own eyes how sisters and daughters were abducted. Let alone ordinary people, even the wives of IAS and PCS officers were attacked, and no one dared to speak up," he said.-
Citing autobiographies of IAS and IPS officers posted in the state, Tiwari said the incidents described in them, such as acid-bait murders, are horrifying.
He said, "Today, the people of Bihar are witnessing big bridges and good roads. Bihar's GDP is second among the fastest-growing states." Tiwari said, "In the next five years, we will build a Bihar where no one will need to go out."
