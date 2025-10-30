ETV Bharat / state

In Next Five Years, Youth From Bihar Won't Need To Migrate For Jobs: Manoj Tiwari

Patna: BJP MP and Bhojpuri actor and singer Manoj Tiwari said Bihar is on the path to progress and in the next years, youth from the state will no longer have to migrate to other states or countries for jobs.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Tiwari evoked the horrific memories of the 'jungle raj' in the state and accused RJD's Tejashwi Yadav of supporting a criminal like Shahabuddin. He said there was a time when people felt ashamed of being a Bihari but the perception of the state has undergone a sea change in the recent years.

"When Jungle Raj was prevalent, people from Bihar were ashamed to even reveal their names. But today, when people go abroad, they proudly say, 'Yes, I am from Bihar,'" the parliamentarian said.

Tiwari slammed the poor law and order scenario in the state during the previous regime. Sharing his personal experience, he said when became a star in 1996 and started earning, the fear of 'jungle raj' was so strong that he had to live in hiding.