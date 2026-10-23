Manoj Jarange Patil Demands SIT Probe Into The Alleged 500 Rs Crore Audio-Clip Controversy
Raj Thackeray, the chief of Maharashtra Navanirman Sena, questioned the source of the tape and how the narrative is being put out
Published : October 23, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Jalna: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Friday demanded a thorough investigation from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Eknath Shinde regarding the purported audio clip in which he alleged there were attempts made to give Rs 500 crore to him through Shiv Sena Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde, who is Eknath Shinde's son.
"Conduct raids on these people immediately; otherwise, they will destroy everything," said Jarange, demanding urgent action from investigative agencies. He claimed that this matter could also pose a risk to Fadnavis and Shinde.
"The matter requires an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). There are questions regarding the date of the clip and the timing of its circulation, which also needs to be investigated. Raids should be conducted immediately on individuals involved to bring out the truth," he said.
"Our material is authentic and is not generated with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), so the truth must come to light. Fadnavis and Shinde should investigate this matter. Even if those involved are their own people, they should not be spared," he added.
"I would not name the people in the audio, as it is the chief minister’s job, and that of his two deputies apart from some others," he said.
Jarange also raised a point questioning how Ramdas Kadam could give a specific date of the incident depicted in the clip.
"Ramdas Kadam knows the date of the incident involving the clip, which implies he is aware of everything," alleged Jarange. He further demanded an impartial investigation into the matter, without shielding anyone.
Jarange added, "This is a serious and unfortunate incident, and I demand an inquiry to bring out the truth." He questioned why some were saying they want to protest themselves by issuing 'defamation' cases if the individuals involved did not accept any money.
Jarange-Patil further demanded an investigation into how the clip went viral three hours before they even presented it. He said, "It must be exposed how the individuals involved obtained information beforehand of the specific date and year associated with the clip."
Earlier on, Shiv Sena ministers Gulabrao Patil and Uday Samant had demanded a comprehensive investigation into an audio clip released by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil.
Meanwhile, questions regarding the authenticity of the clip have been raised, along with the timing of its circulation. On Friday morning, while speaking to the media, chief of Maharashtra Navanirman Sena, Raj Thackeray asked, "Where did this come from?"
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