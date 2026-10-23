ETV Bharat / state

Manoj Jarange Patil Demands SIT Probe Into The Alleged 500 Rs Crore Audio-Clip Controversy

Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil has demanded an SIT probe into the alleged tape in which he is sa ( ETV Bharat )

Jalna: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Friday demanded a thorough investigation from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Eknath Shinde regarding the purported audio clip in which he alleged there were attempts made to give Rs 500 crore to him through Shiv Sena Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde, who is Eknath Shinde's son.

"Conduct raids on these people immediately; otherwise, they will destroy everything," said Jarange, demanding urgent action from investigative agencies. He claimed that this matter could also pose a risk to Fadnavis and Shinde.

"The matter requires an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). There are questions regarding the date of the clip and the timing of its circulation, which also needs to be investigated. Raids should be conducted immediately on individuals involved to bring out the truth," he said.

"Our material is authentic and is not generated with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), so the truth must come to light. Fadnavis and Shinde should investigate this matter. Even if those involved are their own people, they should not be spared," he added.

"I would not name the people in the audio, as it is the chief minister’s job, and that of his two deputies apart from some others," he said.

Jarange also raised a point questioning how Ramdas Kadam could give a specific date of the incident depicted in the clip.