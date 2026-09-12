ETV Bharat / state

Manoj Jarange Patil Announces Route, Stay Points For Mumbai Protest Over Maratha Reservation

Jalna: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil has announced the route and planned stay points for his proposed protest march to Mumbai. He said he will begin an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan after reaching the city.

Jarange said the march will begin from Antarwali Sarati and pass through Patoda in Beed district, Shrigonda in Ahilyanagar district, Hadapsar in Pune district and Khopoli in Raigad district before reaching Mumbai.

Addressing members of the Maratha community, Jarange said the destination had been finalised as Mumbai and urged people to join the protest. He said the large number of people participating in the march could result in delays in reaching Mumbai, and questioned how everyone could reach the city within a single day.

According to Jarange, the first halt after leaving Antarwali Sarati will be at Patoda, followed by Shrigonda, Hadapsar and then Khopoli in Raigad district. The protesters will then proceed to Mumbai, where Jarange said he would begin an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan.

He also appealed to Maratha community members who are unable to travel to Mumbai to gather along the main route, welcome the protesters, and extend their support.

Jarange appealed to the protesters to follow the designated route and maintain peace and discipline throughout the march. He said the route should not be changed and there should be no stone-pelting or violation of the law during the protest.