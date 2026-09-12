Manoj Jarange Patil Announces Route, Stay Points For Mumbai Protest Over Maratha Reservation
Jarange said the march will begin from Antarwali Sarati and pass through Patoda, Shrigonda, Hadapsar and Khopoli before reaching Mumbai.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Jalna: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil has announced the route and planned stay points for his proposed protest march to Mumbai. He said he will begin an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan after reaching the city.
Jarange said the march will begin from Antarwali Sarati and pass through Patoda in Beed district, Shrigonda in Ahilyanagar district, Hadapsar in Pune district and Khopoli in Raigad district before reaching Mumbai.
Addressing members of the Maratha community, Jarange said the destination had been finalised as Mumbai and urged people to join the protest. He said the large number of people participating in the march could result in delays in reaching Mumbai, and questioned how everyone could reach the city within a single day.
According to Jarange, the first halt after leaving Antarwali Sarati will be at Patoda, followed by Shrigonda, Hadapsar and then Khopoli in Raigad district. The protesters will then proceed to Mumbai, where Jarange said he would begin an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan.
He also appealed to Maratha community members who are unable to travel to Mumbai to gather along the main route, welcome the protesters, and extend their support.
Jarange appealed to the protesters to follow the designated route and maintain peace and discipline throughout the march. He said the route should not be changed and there should be no stone-pelting or violation of the law during the protest.
"Protests must follow the path of peace," Jarange said, appealing to participants to maintain peace from the time they leave Antarwali Sarati until the Mumbai protest concludes.
He also said that if any member of the Maratha community violates the law, he would oppose such actions. Jarange appealed to the Home Minister and police not to stop Maratha protesters by putting up barricades. He said that if protesters were stopped, they should sit peacefully on the road rather than resort to violence.
Jarange said the judiciary would stand by people facing injustice and appealed to members of the Maratha community to respect the courts. He also criticised OBC leader Laxman Hake over his position in the context of the Maratha reservation agitation.
Calling the proposed agitation the “last movement” for the community, Jarange urged Marathas to participate in large numbers and maintain the dignity of the community. Jarange also appealed to members of the Maratha community not to take loans or borrow money to travel to Mumbai for the protest.
He reiterated that the agitation should be conducted through democratic and peaceful means while seeking the reservation for the community.
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