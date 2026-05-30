Manoj Jarange Begins Indefinite Fast, Refuses to Back Down On Maratha Quota Demands
Rejecting government assurances, the activist began an indefinite fast in Jalna to press for long-pending Maratha reservation demands.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Jalna: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday launched an indefinite hunger strike under the scorching sun at Antarwali Sarati village in Maharashtra's Jalna district.
This action intensifies pressure on the Maharashtra government over long-pending demands related to reservation and welfare measures for the Maratha community.
The activist began the fast in an open field in Antarwali Sarati village, around 400 km from Mumbai, without a canopy, despite soaring temperatures. He was seen sitting on a cot placed in the field, as supporters gathered at the protest site. With temperatures hovering around 35°C and expected to rise further during the day, a team of doctors was deployed as a precautionary measure to conduct a health check-up on Jarange.
Minister Vikhe Patil Meets Jarange
As agitation commenced, Maharashtra Minister and Chairman of the Maratha Reservation Cabinet Sub-Committee Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil rushed to the protest site and met Jarange to persuade him to end the fast.
According to sources, Vikhe Patil had also met Jarange on Friday along with MLC Prasad Lad. The discussion reportedly lasted for nearly one-and-a-half hours but ended without any breakthrough.
Speaking after meeting Jarange, Vikhe Patil said, "The process of issuing Kunbi certificates is underway, and divisional commissioners have been instructed to remove obstacles in certificate distribution. Action will be taken against officials who create hurdles. Further improvements in the distribution process will be visible in the coming days."
He added, "Out of 668 cases registered against Maratha agitators across the state, 567 have already been withdrawn. Around 91 cases are pending before courts and some legal objections remain. Due to the efforts of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, more than 90 per cent of the cases have been withdrawn."
However, Jarange remained unconvinced and insisted that all cases against Maratha protesters must be withdrawn.
'Will Not End Protest Until Demands Are Met'
Jarange made it clear that he would not withdraw the agitation until the government issued concrete orders on his demands. He said, "The government should not try to break this movement. We will not end the protest until our demands are fulfilled."
The activist accused the state government of failing to honour commitments made to the Maratha community. "The government has not fulfilled any of our demands in the last 10 months. The Chief Minister's Office stopped the distribution of certificates. If Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issues orders, certificate distribution under the Hyderabad Gazette can begin from tomorrow itself," Jarange claimed.
Jarange has placed a detailed list of demands before the Maharashtra government. These include the immediate issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas in the Marathwada region, implementation of government resolutions based on the gazettes of the princely states of Satara, Kolhapur, Aundh, Pune, and Miraj, unconditional withdrawal of cases against Maratha protesters, and government jobs in Mahavitaran and MIDC for families of deceased agitators.
He has also sought the immediate resumption of all welfare schemes under the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARATHI), release of pending financial allocations, issuance of caste validity certificates to those who have already received Kunbi certificates, dissolution of the Maratha Reservation Cabinet Sub-Committee, creation of a dedicated ministry for Maratha and Kunbi communities and extension of the Justice Shinde Committee.
Demand For Direct Government Orders
Addressing supporters at the protest site, Jarange said a mere written assurance from the government would not be enough. He said, "We will accept the draft, but the government must issue direct orders to bureaucratic officials. The main issue is that official drafts often fail to reach ground-level administrative officers. Our primary demand is that 58 lakh people must be given Kunbi certificates along with caste validity."
He added, "The government must issue an executive order stating that any official failing to provide these certificates will face suspension. If the Chief Minister issues such an order, ordinary citizens can present it to get their work done. I am not worried about my own life; the welfare of the Maratha community is paramount."
Vikhe Patil said the state government had extended assistance to families affected during the reservation movement. "Financial assistance has been provided to 269 families and the process has reached 100 per cent completion. The government is also pursuing employment opportunities for the heirs of deceased agitators," he said.
On the issue of Kunbi records, the minister said, "Since the formation of the Justice Shinde Committee, 49,078 Kunbi records have been identified. So far, 12.96 lakh Kunbi certificates have been issued across Maharashtra, including over three lakh certificates in the Marathwada region."
Regarding the Hyderabad and Satara Gazette demands, Vikhe Patil adopted a cautious approach, saying, "The Hyderabad Gazette matter is pending before the Supreme Court. Therefore, any decision regarding the Satara Gazette must be taken after examining constitutional provisions."
He also clarified, "No orders have been issued to stop caste validity certificates. If caste certificates are being issued, caste validity certificates will also be provided."
Despite the government's assurances, Jarange remained firm on continuing his indefinite fast, keeping the Maratha reservation issue at the centre of Maharashtra's political discourse once again.
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