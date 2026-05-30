ETV Bharat / state

Manoj Jarange Begins Indefinite Fast, Refuses to Back Down On Maratha Quota Demands

Jalna: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday launched an indefinite hunger strike under the scorching sun at Antarwali Sarati village in Maharashtra's Jalna district.

This action intensifies pressure on the Maharashtra government over long-pending demands related to reservation and welfare measures for the Maratha community.

The activist began the fast in an open field in Antarwali Sarati village, around 400 km from Mumbai, without a canopy, despite soaring temperatures. He was seen sitting on a cot placed in the field, as supporters gathered at the protest site. With temperatures hovering around 35°C and expected to rise further during the day, a team of doctors was deployed as a precautionary measure to conduct a health check-up on Jarange.

Minister Vikhe Patil Meets Jarange

As agitation commenced, Maharashtra Minister and Chairman of the Maratha Reservation Cabinet Sub-Committee Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil rushed to the protest site and met Jarange to persuade him to end the fast.

According to sources, Vikhe Patil had also met Jarange on Friday along with MLC Prasad Lad. The discussion reportedly lasted for nearly one-and-a-half hours but ended without any breakthrough.

Speaking after meeting Jarange, Vikhe Patil said, "The process of issuing Kunbi certificates is underway, and divisional commissioners have been instructed to remove obstacles in certificate distribution. Action will be taken against officials who create hurdles. Further improvements in the distribution process will be visible in the coming days."

He added, "Out of 668 cases registered against Maratha agitators across the state, 567 have already been withdrawn. Around 91 cases are pending before courts and some legal objections remain. Due to the efforts of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, more than 90 per cent of the cases have been withdrawn."

However, Jarange remained unconvinced and insisted that all cases against Maratha protesters must be withdrawn.

'Will Not End Protest Until Demands Are Met'

Jarange made it clear that he would not withdraw the agitation until the government issued concrete orders on his demands. He said, "The government should not try to break this movement. We will not end the protest until our demands are fulfilled."