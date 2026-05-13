ETV Bharat / state

CISF's Operation Sindoor Hero From Haryana's Charkhi Dadri Passes Away In Mumbai

Charkhi Dadri: CISF Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh Phogat, who foiled a Pakistani attack in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, died on Tuesday night.

Phogat (38), a resident of Makrana village in Charkhi Dadri district, displayed exceptional bravery during Operation Sindoor in November 2025, thwarting an enemy drone attack. He held the front amid heavy firing and explosions. However, is health continued to deteriorate due to the impact of bombs and other military equipment. He was undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai for the last several months.

Pakistan attempted to target the Uri Hydroelectric Project, located near the LoC. The sensitive project is located just a few kilometers from the Line of Control. During the attack, Phogat displayed indomitable courage, destroying enemy drones and averting major damage. He was honored by the CISF Director General for his bravery.

Phogat's father served in the Indian Army. His father-in-law, retired Commandant Dilbag Singh Chhillar, stated that Phogat was commissioned into the CISF on October 22, 2012. His career began at the CISF Regional Training Centre in Barwaha, from where he progressed to postings in Kandla. He also served as an instructor at the Barwaha training centre, honing the skills of future officers.