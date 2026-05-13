CISF's Operation Sindoor Hero From Haryana's Charkhi Dadri Passes Away In Mumbai
Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh Phogat displayed exceptional bravery during Operation Sindoor in November 2025, thwarting an enemy drone attack.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 10:25 PM IST
Charkhi Dadri: CISF Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh Phogat, who foiled a Pakistani attack in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, died on Tuesday night.
Phogat (38), a resident of Makrana village in Charkhi Dadri district, displayed exceptional bravery during Operation Sindoor in November 2025, thwarting an enemy drone attack. He held the front amid heavy firing and explosions. However, is health continued to deteriorate due to the impact of bombs and other military equipment. He was undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai for the last several months.
Pakistan attempted to target the Uri Hydroelectric Project, located near the LoC. The sensitive project is located just a few kilometers from the Line of Control. During the attack, Phogat displayed indomitable courage, destroying enemy drones and averting major damage. He was honored by the CISF Director General for his bravery.
Phogat's father served in the Indian Army. His father-in-law, retired Commandant Dilbag Singh Chhillar, stated that Phogat was commissioned into the CISF on October 22, 2012. His career began at the CISF Regional Training Centre in Barwaha, from where he progressed to postings in Kandla. He also served as an instructor at the Barwaha training centre, honing the skills of future officers.
🇮🇳 CISF Mourns the Loss of Deputy Commandant, Shri. Manohar Singh 🇮🇳— CISF (@CISFHQrs) May 13, 2026
Shri Manohar Singh, Dy. Commandant/Exe, CISF, embodied unwavering patriotism, selfless dedication and the highest standards of professionalism throughout his distinguished service to the Nation.
Serving the… pic.twitter.com/j0PK1bxSl8
His service extended to the National Security Guard (NSG), where he distinguished himself as a gold medallist commando. His most notable contribution came during Operation Sindoor in November 2025, where he was stationed in the Uri sector near the border. During the critical operation, Phogat and his team played a pivotal role in countering drone attacks targeting a vital hydropower plant. They successfully rescued approximately 250 civilians, showcasing their dedication and bravery in the face of danger.
Phogat leaves behind his wife Priyanka, 11-year-old daughter Preen, and five-year-old son Hriday. On Wednesday, his body arrived in his ancestral village of Makrana where thousands of people tearfully bid farewell to the braveheart. During the funeral procession, the entire village echoed with slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Manohar Phogat Amar Rahe."
Member of Parliament Dharmveer Singh and Badhra MLA Umed Patuwas said the supreme sacrifice made by Phogat for the nation can never be forgotten.