ETV Bharat / state

MANIT Assistant Professor Arrested In Bhopal On Harassment, Threat Allegations

Bhopal: Police have arrested an assistant professor at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) in Bhopal on allegations of harassment and threats. The accused, Yadunath Pathak, is posted in the Computer Science and Engineering Department. The woman who filed the complaint also works at MANIT.

According to the complaint, the woman alleged that Pathak had been harassing her for several days. She said that she had approached the MANIT administration about his alleged conduct around 10 days ago, but no action was taken.

In her complaint filed at the Kamla Nagar police station, the woman alleged that Pathak repeatedly followed and harassed her and threatened her. She further alleged that when she objected to his behaviour, the assistant professor threatened her by showing her a gun.

After receiving the complaint, police conducted an inquiry and registered a case against Pathak under relevant sections pertaining to harassment and criminal intimidation.