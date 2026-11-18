ETV Bharat / state

Manisha Bai Becomes Kushalpura’s First Kinnar Sarpanch, Wins By 301 Votes

Manisha Bai Becomes Kushalpura’s First Kinnar Sarpanch, Wins By 301 Votes ( ETV Bharat )

Beawar: “The people of Kushalpura are my family,” Manisha Bai said after the village elected her the sarpanch. The newly elected village head, who belongs to the Kinnar community, defeated her nearest rival by 301 votes. She said her priorities would be to improve basic amenities and stand by residents in their everyday lives.

Kushalpura Gram Panchayat falls under Raipur Panchayat Samiti in Rajasthan’s Beawar district. Manisha said she was moved by the trust voters had placed in her and thanked them for giving her the opportunity to serve the village.

“I will make every possible effort to ensure that villagers have better basic amenities. My first priority will be to serve them and stand by them in their joys and sorrows,” she said. The result drew cheers from members of the trans community. Raveena Singh, a trans advocate and Manisha Bai’s disciple, said the community respected Kushalpura’s verdict and saw her election as an encouragement to others.