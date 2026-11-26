ETV Bharat / state

Manipur's Tamenglong Replaces Amur Falcon Hunting With Community-Led Conservation

Tezpur: Every year, thousands of Amur falcons travel thousands of kilometres from their breeding grounds in Siberia, northeastern China and Mongolia to their wintering destinations in southern Africa. During this migration, the hills of Tamenglong district in Manipur become an important stopover.

However, the journey was not always safe. There was a time when the seasonal arrival of Amur falcons in Manipur was associated with widespread hunting. Local residents used nets to trap the birds, with thousands reportedly captured and killed during their annual migration through the region.

What was once a seasonal hunting practice has gradually given way to conservation efforts, turning Tamenglong into a safe habitat for these migratory raptors. Sustained awareness campaigns, scientific research and community participation have played a crucial role in this transformation.

Satellite-tagged Amur falcon (ETV Bharat)

Recalling the earlier situation, retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer and former Tamenglong Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kharibam Hitler Singh said local residents would spread large nets to capture incoming Amur falcons.

"Earlier, when the birds arrived in large numbers, people used to spread nets and catch them. Hunting was prevalent among the local population. But sustained awareness campaigns and conservation initiatives gradually changed people's attitudes towards these migratory birds," Hitler Singh said.

At the centre of the conservation efforts is an initiative undertaken by the Tamenglong Forest Division of the Manipur Forest Department in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the Government of India, local communities and conservation organisations.

The satellite-tracking journeys of three Amur falcons such as Ahu, Alang and Apapang have further shown the significance of these efforts that were at the Chiuluan roosting site on November 11.

Scientifically known as Falco amurensis, Amur falcons are pigeon-sized birds of prey that undertake one of the longest migratory journeys among raptors. They are locally known as Khunukhrang Khongangbi in Manipuri and Tamounpui/Akhoipuina among the Rongmei community.

Recognising the ecological importance of the species and the need to understand its migration patterns, the Tamenglong Forest Division, in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India, began satellite transmitter tagging in 2018.

During the first phase, seven Amur falcons were captured, fitted with satellite transmitters and released in 2018 and 2019. They were named Tamenglong, Manipur, Chiuluan, Barak, Irang, Phalong and Puching.

Among them, Chiuluan and Irang provided valuable tracking information for nearly two years, which helped researchers understand their migration routes and movements across continents.

Satellite-tagged Amur falcon (ETV Bharat)

The second phase began in November 2024, when two more birds, Chiuluan2 and Guangram, were tagged and released at Chiuluan village on November 8.

The three birds were named in consultation with the village authorities of Chiuluan, following the directions of Anurag Bajpai, the then Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force and Chief Wildlife Warden of Manipur.

The names have a strong connection with the local region. Ahu represents the Barak River, Alang is the local name for the Irang River, while Apapang refers to a small hillock near the Barak River that serves as an important roosting site for Amur falcons.

The use of local names was intended to foster a sense of belonging among Tamenglong residents and strengthen their emotional connection with the migratory birds.

Each satellite transmitter weighed just 3.5 grams and was attached using Teflon ribbons. The scientific procedure involved selecting healthy birds, capturing them without causing injury, recording biological parameters such as weight, wingspan and age, and releasing them as quickly as possible.