Manipur's Tamenglong Replaces Amur Falcon Hunting With Community-Led Conservation
What was once a seasonal hunting practice has gradually given way to conservation efforts, turning Tamenglong into a safe habitat for these migratory raptors.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST|
Updated : November 26, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
By Pranab Kumar Das
Tezpur: Every year, thousands of Amur falcons travel thousands of kilometres from their breeding grounds in Siberia, northeastern China and Mongolia to their wintering destinations in southern Africa. During this migration, the hills of Tamenglong district in Manipur become an important stopover.
However, the journey was not always safe. There was a time when the seasonal arrival of Amur falcons in Manipur was associated with widespread hunting. Local residents used nets to trap the birds, with thousands reportedly captured and killed during their annual migration through the region.
What was once a seasonal hunting practice has gradually given way to conservation efforts, turning Tamenglong into a safe habitat for these migratory raptors. Sustained awareness campaigns, scientific research and community participation have played a crucial role in this transformation.
Recalling the earlier situation, retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer and former Tamenglong Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kharibam Hitler Singh said local residents would spread large nets to capture incoming Amur falcons.
"Earlier, when the birds arrived in large numbers, people used to spread nets and catch them. Hunting was prevalent among the local population. But sustained awareness campaigns and conservation initiatives gradually changed people's attitudes towards these migratory birds," Hitler Singh said.
At the centre of the conservation efforts is an initiative undertaken by the Tamenglong Forest Division of the Manipur Forest Department in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the Government of India, local communities and conservation organisations.
The satellite-tracking journeys of three Amur falcons such as Ahu, Alang and Apapang have further shown the significance of these efforts that were at the Chiuluan roosting site on November 11.
Scientifically known as Falco amurensis, Amur falcons are pigeon-sized birds of prey that undertake one of the longest migratory journeys among raptors. They are locally known as Khunukhrang Khongangbi in Manipuri and Tamounpui/Akhoipuina among the Rongmei community.
Recognising the ecological importance of the species and the need to understand its migration patterns, the Tamenglong Forest Division, in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India, began satellite transmitter tagging in 2018.
During the first phase, seven Amur falcons were captured, fitted with satellite transmitters and released in 2018 and 2019. They were named Tamenglong, Manipur, Chiuluan, Barak, Irang, Phalong and Puching.
Among them, Chiuluan and Irang provided valuable tracking information for nearly two years, which helped researchers understand their migration routes and movements across continents.
The second phase began in November 2024, when two more birds, Chiuluan2 and Guangram, were tagged and released at Chiuluan village on November 8.
The three birds were named in consultation with the village authorities of Chiuluan, following the directions of Anurag Bajpai, the then Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force and Chief Wildlife Warden of Manipur.
The names have a strong connection with the local region. Ahu represents the Barak River, Alang is the local name for the Irang River, while Apapang refers to a small hillock near the Barak River that serves as an important roosting site for Amur falcons.
The use of local names was intended to foster a sense of belonging among Tamenglong residents and strengthen their emotional connection with the migratory birds.
Each satellite transmitter weighed just 3.5 grams and was attached using Teflon ribbons. The scientific procedure involved selecting healthy birds, capturing them without causing injury, recording biological parameters such as weight, wingspan and age, and releasing them as quickly as possible.
The operation was conducted by a team comprising Dr R. Suresh Kumar, Scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India; Devvrat Mori of Allahabad University and a raptor conservationist; retired IFS officer Kharibam Hitler Singh; Joel Gangmei, RFO Tamenglong; Johnson Khundrakpam, RFO Tamei; volunteers from Chiuluan village; and members of Rainforest Club Tamenglong, including Director Mordecai Panmei and Secretary Ramhiamang Gonmei, along with forest personnel.
The team worked from November 9 to 11, 2025 and successfully completed the tagging operation.
Satellite data from Ahu, Alang and Apapang offered valuable insights into the extraordinary migration patterns of the species. Unlike some previously tagged birds, the three Amur falcons left Tamenglong within two to three days of their release in November 2025.
By November 14, Apapang had reached Telangana, Ahu had moved to Odisha, while Alang had crossed into Bangladesh. On November 15, all three birds reached the Arabian Sea and began a non-stop flight towards the eastern coast of Africa.
Apapang was the first to reach the African continent on November 17, followed by Ahu and Alang on November 18. By November 21, Apapang had reached Tanzania, while Alang was in Kenya. By November 27, Apapang had moved to Zambia and Alang to Tanzania. Ahu, meanwhile, stayed near the Horn of Africa, although its satellite transmitter continued to remain active.
The other two birds continued their southward journey. By December 25, 2025, Apapang had reached Zimbabwe, while Alang had moved into Botswana, where the birds spent the winter months.
Their return migration began in April 2026. On April 8, Apapang was recorded in Kenya and Alang in Zambia. After crossing the Arabian Sea, Apapang reached Meghalaya on May 6, while Alang began its non-stop sea crossing on May 14. By June 21, 2026, both birds had reached their respective breeding grounds, with Apapang in Inner Mongolia and Alang in northeastern China.
The latest satellite-tracking information brought fresh excitement to researchers and conservationists. Both Alang and Apapang were recorded in Tamenglong district on October 22, 2026 as an important stopover during their annual migration.
According to retired DFO Kharibam Hitler Singh, the birds spent nearly 25 days at Chiuluan, their familiar stopover site near the Barak River. He also said the process had been initiated in 2008 during his tenure as a Range Officer in the Tamenglong division.
Their movements during this period revealed interesting differences. Apapang largely stayed around the Barak River roosting site, while Alang travelled an average distance of approximately 25 kilometres from the site each day.
There was also hope that the birds would stay longer, especially with another cyclone approaching over the Bay of Bengal. However, after spending nearly 25 days at Chiuluan, both birds resumed their journey towards Africa.
Once again, crossing the Arabian Sea proved to be one of the most challenging stretches of their migration.
The latest satellite updates revealed that Alang had covered approximately 4,500 kilometres in 87 hours of uninterrupted flight, reaching a point around 500 kilometres from the Somali coastline. Apapang had covered approximately 3,400 kilometres after 79 hours of non-stop flying.
Alang reached Somalia after covering nearly 5,700 kilometres in 101 hours of uninterrupted flight. Apapang also continued its journey, eventually reaching Somalia after flying approximately 5,400 kilometres non-stop from Tamenglong.
The satellite-tagging programme has also connected Tamenglong with the international scientific community by generating valuable information about migration routes, flight duration, stopover locations and breeding destinations.
Read More: