ETV Bharat / state

Manipur's BJP MLA Sapam Kunjakeswor Dies In Delhi At 67

Imphal: Manipur's BJP MLA Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh died at a hospital in New Delhi early on Friday due to an illness, a senior party leader said. He was 67 and is survived by his wife and four children.

BJP state vice president Chidananda Singh said the Patsoi MLA, who was popularly known as 'Keba', worked for the development of his constituency. Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condoled the MLA's death and recalled his contributions.

"Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of hon'ble MLA Shri Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh, who passed away early this morning at a hospital in New Delhi," the CM said in a social media post.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family, the CM said, "His dedicated service to the people and contributions to Manipur will always be remembered with respect." The legislator's mortal remains are likely to be brought to Imphal on Friday.