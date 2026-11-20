Manipur's BJP MLA Sapam Kunjakeswor Dies In Delhi At 67
Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condoled the MLA's death and recalled his contributions.
By PTI
Published : November 20, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST
Imphal: Manipur's BJP MLA Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh died at a hospital in New Delhi early on Friday due to an illness, a senior party leader said. He was 67 and is survived by his wife and four children.
BJP state vice president Chidananda Singh said the Patsoi MLA, who was popularly known as 'Keba', worked for the development of his constituency. Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condoled the MLA's death and recalled his contributions.
ꯄꯥꯠꯁꯣꯏ ꯀꯦꯟꯗ꯭ꯔ ꯒꯤ ꯏꯀꯥꯏꯈꯨꯝꯅꯖꯔꯕ ꯁ꯭ꯔꯤ ꯁꯥꯄꯝ ꯀꯨꯟꯖꯀꯦꯁ꯭ꯋꯔ ꯁꯤꯡꯍ ꯅ ꯃꯁꯥꯒꯤ ꯑꯅꯥꯕ ꯑꯃꯗꯒꯤ ꯃꯅꯨꯡ ꯃꯇꯝ ꯆꯥꯗꯅ ꯂꯩꯈꯤꯗꯕꯗ ꯊꯃꯣꯏ ꯁꯣꯛꯅ ꯑꯋꯥꯕ ꯐꯣꯡꯗꯣꯛꯆꯔꯤ꫰꫰ Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Hon’ble MLA Patsoi A.C, Shri Sapam Kunjakeswore Singh, who passed away early this morning in New Delhi. His dedicated service to the people of Manipur will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti.— Khemchand Yumnam (@YKhemchandSingh) November 20, 2026
"Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of hon'ble MLA Shri Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh, who passed away early this morning at a hospital in New Delhi," the CM said in a social media post.
Extending condolences to the bereaved family, the CM said, "His dedicated service to the people and contributions to Manipur will always be remembered with respect." The legislator's mortal remains are likely to be brought to Imphal on Friday.
Sapam was first elected the MLA of Patsoi constituency in Imphal West district in 2007 as an Independent candidate. He was again elected in 2022 on a BJP ticket.
Also Read: