ETV Bharat / state

Three Militants Arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Three militants have been arrested in Imphal East and West districts of Manipur, while 16 IEDs have been seized in a separate operation near the India-Myanmar border, a police statement said on Sunday.

Three cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) outfit have been apprehended from different locations in the twin Imphal districts on Saturday. An insurgent, identified as Thangjam Yaiphaba Meitei (32), was arrested from his residence at Yumnam Patlou Mamang Leikai in Imphal East district, while Laitonjam Ramakanta (35) was apprehended from Khurai Arambam in the same district, the statement said.