Manipur Violence: Indigenous Forum Submits Memorandum To NHRC In Delhi Over Ukhrul Clashes

New Delhi: Following the formation of a new Manipur government, renewed violence between the Naga and Kuki tribal communities in Ukhrul district has drawn Delhi's attention. On February 7, over 20 houses were allegedly set on fire during clashes.

In connection with the incident, the Indigenous People Forum, which is active in Manipur, submitted a memorandum to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on February 23. In the memorandum, the forum primarily held the Kuki tribal community, the central security forces and the Assam Rifles responsible for the violence.

The Indigenous People Forum organised a press conference on Tuesday, February 23, at the YMCA Tourist Hostel in Connaught Place, where Ashang Kasar, Chief Advisor of the Indigenous People Forum, shared details of the memorandum and reiterated the forum’s demands.

Memorandum Submitted To NHRC

Ashang Kasar told ETV Bharat that Manipur has been engulfed in violence for the past three years, and tensions have escalated again after the new government came to power.

He alleged that since February 7, Kuki militants have been targeting innocent Tangkhul Nagas in Litan Sarei Khong in Ukhrul district, leading to serious violations of human rights. He said the memorandum was submitted to the NHRC seeking intervention.

He said the violence began after an alleged attack on a Tangkhul Naga youth by Kuki assailants on February 7, resulting in further protests between the two communities.

Allegations Against Assam Rifles and Central Forces