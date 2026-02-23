Manipur Violence: Indigenous Forum Submits Memorandum To NHRC In Delhi Over Ukhrul Clashes
Forum claims Kuki militants attacked Tangkhul Nagas, burned homes and intimidated women; memorandum submitted to NHRC.
New Delhi: Following the formation of a new Manipur government, renewed violence between the Naga and Kuki tribal communities in Ukhrul district has drawn Delhi's attention. On February 7, over 20 houses were allegedly set on fire during clashes.
In connection with the incident, the Indigenous People Forum, which is active in Manipur, submitted a memorandum to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on February 23. In the memorandum, the forum primarily held the Kuki tribal community, the central security forces and the Assam Rifles responsible for the violence.
The Indigenous People Forum organised a press conference on Tuesday, February 23, at the YMCA Tourist Hostel in Connaught Place, where Ashang Kasar, Chief Advisor of the Indigenous People Forum, shared details of the memorandum and reiterated the forum’s demands.
Memorandum Submitted To NHRC
Ashang Kasar told ETV Bharat that Manipur has been engulfed in violence for the past three years, and tensions have escalated again after the new government came to power.
He alleged that since February 7, Kuki militants have been targeting innocent Tangkhul Nagas in Litan Sarei Khong in Ukhrul district, leading to serious violations of human rights. He said the memorandum was submitted to the NHRC seeking intervention.
He said the violence began after an alleged attack on a Tangkhul Naga youth by Kuki assailants on February 7, resulting in further protests between the two communities.
Allegations Against Assam Rifles and Central Forces
On February 8, violent clashes reportedly broke out between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities in Litan Sarei Khong village of Ukhrul district.
Kasar alleged that the Assam Rifles were chiefly responsible for the escalation, claiming their support allowed Kuki militants to burn down houses belonging to the Tangkhul community in daylight.
He further alleged that the central security forces' actions reflected bias, protecting Kuki houses while Tangkhul Nagas' homes were left vulnerable.
Claims of Harassment And Collusion
Kasar accused Kuki militants, allegedly with central security forces, of intimidating Tangkhul women, worsening the situation.
He also claimed that central security personnel and Kuki militants had harassed women and lived together in Mongkot Chepu, Shangkei, and Litan Sarei Khong over the years. Kasar stated that members of the Indigenous People Forum are demanding the removal of the Assam Rifles and central paramilitary forces from Manipur.
They have also sought appropriate punishment for Assam Rifles personnel allegedly involved in the burning of Tangkhul community homes.
