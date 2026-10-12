Manipur Violence: Congress Questions BJP Govt, JTCM Condemns Killings Of Naga Civilians
CLP leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh alleged that issues requiring urgent government intervention were being sidelined, while less pressing matters were being turned into major controversies.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Tezpur: The ongoing violence in Manipur has triggered fresh political criticism, demanding accountability. With Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh questioning the BJP-led government's ability to protect civilians, the working committee of the Joint Tribes Council of Manipur (JTCM) has strongly condemned the killing of four Naga civilians in Makui and Tapon villages.
In a post on his social media handle X, Singh questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over what he described as the failure of the BJP government to restore peace and maintain law and order in Manipur.
He alleged that issues requiring urgent government intervention were being sidelined, while less pressing matters were being turned into major controversies.
Expressing concern over reports of civilian killings and the burning of houses, the Congress leader questioned how many more lives would be lost before the government accepted responsibility.
Meghachandra also argued that condolence messages and investigations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), though necessary, could not replace preventive action and accountability.
MANIPUR UNDER DOUBLE-ENGINE BJP GOVERNMENT: IS THIS THE MODEL OF GOVERNANCE ? Under the double-engine BJP government, issues that deserve urgent attention are being turned into non-issues, while non-issues are being blown out of proportion and converted into major controversies. Meanwhile, brutal killings continue, and the houses of innocent civilians are being burnt one after another in Manipur. How long must the people continue to suffer ? How many more lives must be lost before the government takes responsibility ? Is this the BJP's model of governance? Can peace be established through condolence messages alone ? Every tragic incident is followed by a condolence message and the handing over of the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). But where is the concrete action to prevent the next killing ? Where is the accountability ? Where is the guarantee of security for ordinary citizens ? An investigation after a tragedy is necessary, but investigation alone cannot replace the government's fundamental responsibility to prevent violence and protect lives and property. And what about the burning of a police station ? How could such an incident occur ? What led to it ? Where was the security apparatus, and who will be held accountable ? The people of Manipur deserve clear answers, not silence. The people do not need another condolence message after every tragedy. They need security, justice, accountability and lasting peace. If the government is unable to control the deteriorating situation and protect the lives and properties of the people, does it have any moral justification to remain in power ? If you cannot govern, if you cannot protect the people, and if you cannot restore peace, the honourable course is to accept responsibility and resign. Manipur deserves peace, security and accountable governance -not endless violence, repeated condolences and unfulfilled assurances. @narendramodi— Keisham Meghachandra Singh (@meghachandra_k) October 11, 2026
Questioning reports of a police station being burnt, he sought answers over the circumstances surrounding the incident and the responsibility for the alleged security lapses.
"The people do not need a condolence message after every tragedy. They need security, justice, accountability and lasting peace," he said, demanding that the government take responsibility if it fails to control the violence and protect civilians.
JTCM Condemns Killings
Adding to the concerns over civilian security, the Working Committee of the Joint Tribes Council of Manipur (JTCM), representing the Inpui, Liangmai, Rongmei and Zeme communities, issued a strong condemnation of the October 10 killings in Makui and Tapon Naga villages.
In a statement on October 10, the committee alleged that four Naga civilians were killed and two others seriously injured in attacks involving sophisticated weapons. The statement also referred to the reported beheading of victims and the disappearance of a victim's head, describing the incidents as an act of extreme brutality.
The JTCM named Thangboi Kipgen, David Hangsing and Dr Sailen Haokip in its allegations concerning the attacks and claimed that Kuki militant organisations, including KNF(P), KRA and KNA (MC), had provided political support. However, the allegations made in the committee's statement have not been independently verified.
The committee identified the deceased as Machungamang Daimai, Dibambou Ringkangmai, Ajinbou R and Ramningpou Gangmei. It also named Mathangambou Chawang and Nashon Pame as the injured.
Condemning the Suspension of Operations (SoO) framework, the JTCM alleged that the arrangement, originally intended to facilitate peace, had failed to prevent violence and instead allowed armed groups to operate with access to sophisticated weapons.
The committee demanded the immediate return of the missing head to the victim's family for a dignified burial, along with a comprehensive review of the SoO framework. Its demands include verified surrender of weapons, confinement of armed groups to designated camps and an end to their movement outside those camps.
The JTCM warned that the state and central governments must move beyond expressions of condolence and take concrete steps to ensure justice and prevent further killings.
DGP Reviews Security in Jiribam
Meanwhile, Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Singh visited Jiribam district to review security arrangements, inspect internally displaced persons (IDPs) resettlement sites in Jiribam and Borobekra subdivisions and assess measures to curb drug trafficking.
At a security review meeting attended by the Superintendent of Police, Jiribam, the Commanding Officer of the 7th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) and senior officers of the Assam Rifles, CRPF and RPF, the DGP emphasised the strategic importance of Jiribam as a gateway to Manipur.
Singh called for heightened vigilance and effective security arrangements in view of the ongoing resettlement of displaced families. Measures to curb illicit drug trafficking through the region were also discussed, with instructions issued to strengthen enforcement efforts.
DGP Manipur, Shri Mukesh Singh, undertook a two-day visit to Jiribam District via NH-37 on 9th-10th October, 2026. During the visit, he inspected IDP resettlement localities in Jiribam and Borobekra, reviewed security arrangements with SP-Jiribam, CO-7th IRB and senior officers of Assam Rifles, CRPF and RPF, and emphasized Jiribam's role as the Eastern Gateway of Manipur. He issued instructions to curb illicit drug trafficking through the region. He also interacted with CSO leaders of all communities (Meitei, Hmar, Naga, Kuki and Paite) at District Police HQ, Jiribam, and appreciated their role in maintaining peace. He inspected SP Office, 7th IRB Battalion HQ, Jiribam-PS and Borobekra-PS during the two-day tour.— Manipur Police (@manipur_police) October 12, 2026
The DGP subsequently met representatives of civil society organisations from the Meitei, Hmar, Naga, Kuki and Paite communities at the district police headquarters and sought their suggestions on maintaining peace and appreciated their role in promoting communal harmony.
During the visit, Singh also inspected the offices of the SP, the 7th IRB Battalion headquarters, Jiribam and Borobekra Police Stations.
The visit focused on strengthening coordination among security agencies, improving law-and-order management and creating a secure environment for displaced families returning to resettlement localities.
Peace and Accountability Key Concerns
The political criticism, the JTCM's demands for justice and the security review underline the continuing challenges facing Manipur. While the Congress has questioned the government's handling of the broader crisis, the JTCM has called for urgent action following the reported killings in Makui and Tapon.
The effectiveness of security arrangements, accountability for attacks on civilians and the safe resettlement of displaced families remain central concerns as the state continues to grapple with violence and strained relations among communities.
[With input from Pranab Kumar Das]
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