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Manipur Violence: Congress Questions BJP Govt, JTCM Condemns Killings Of Naga Civilians

CLP leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh alleged that issues requiring urgent government intervention were being sidelined, while less pressing matters were being turned into major controversies.

Manipur DGP Mukesh Singh at a security review meeting in Jiribam.
Manipur DGP Mukesh Singh at a security review meeting in Jiribam. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 12, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST

4 Min Read
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Tezpur: The ongoing violence in Manipur has triggered fresh political criticism, demanding accountability. With Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh questioning the BJP-led government's ability to protect civilians, the working committee of the Joint Tribes Council of Manipur (JTCM) has strongly condemned the killing of four Naga civilians in Makui and Tapon villages.

In a post on his social media handle X, Singh questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over what he described as the failure of the BJP government to restore peace and maintain law and order in Manipur.

He alleged that issues requiring urgent government intervention were being sidelined, while less pressing matters were being turned into major controversies.

Expressing concern over reports of civilian killings and the burning of houses, the Congress leader questioned how many more lives would be lost before the government accepted responsibility.

Meghachandra also argued that condolence messages and investigations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), though necessary, could not replace preventive action and accountability.

Questioning reports of a police station being burnt, he sought answers over the circumstances surrounding the incident and the responsibility for the alleged security lapses.

"The people do not need a condolence message after every tragedy. They need security, justice, accountability and lasting peace," he said, demanding that the government take responsibility if it fails to control the violence and protect civilians.

JTCM Condemns Killings

Adding to the concerns over civilian security, the Working Committee of the Joint Tribes Council of Manipur (JTCM), representing the Inpui, Liangmai, Rongmei and Zeme communities, issued a strong condemnation of the October 10 killings in Makui and Tapon Naga villages.

In a statement on October 10, the committee alleged that four Naga civilians were killed and two others seriously injured in attacks involving sophisticated weapons. The statement also referred to the reported beheading of victims and the disappearance of a victim's head, describing the incidents as an act of extreme brutality.

The JTCM named Thangboi Kipgen, David Hangsing and Dr Sailen Haokip in its allegations concerning the attacks and claimed that Kuki militant organisations, including KNF(P), KRA and KNA (MC), had provided political support. However, the allegations made in the committee's statement have not been independently verified.

The committee identified the deceased as Machungamang Daimai, Dibambou Ringkangmai, Ajinbou R and Ramningpou Gangmei. It also named Mathangambou Chawang and Nashon Pame as the injured.

CLP leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh.
CLP leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh. (ETV Bharat)

Condemning the Suspension of Operations (SoO) framework, the JTCM alleged that the arrangement, originally intended to facilitate peace, had failed to prevent violence and instead allowed armed groups to operate with access to sophisticated weapons.

The committee demanded the immediate return of the missing head to the victim's family for a dignified burial, along with a comprehensive review of the SoO framework. Its demands include verified surrender of weapons, confinement of armed groups to designated camps and an end to their movement outside those camps.

The JTCM warned that the state and central governments must move beyond expressions of condolence and take concrete steps to ensure justice and prevent further killings.

DGP Reviews Security in Jiribam

Meanwhile, Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Singh visited Jiribam district to review security arrangements, inspect internally displaced persons (IDPs) resettlement sites in Jiribam and Borobekra subdivisions and assess measures to curb drug trafficking.

At a security review meeting attended by the Superintendent of Police, Jiribam, the Commanding Officer of the 7th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) and senior officers of the Assam Rifles, CRPF and RPF, the DGP emphasised the strategic importance of Jiribam as a gateway to Manipur.

Singh called for heightened vigilance and effective security arrangements in view of the ongoing resettlement of displaced families. Measures to curb illicit drug trafficking through the region were also discussed, with instructions issued to strengthen enforcement efforts.

The DGP subsequently met representatives of civil society organisations from the Meitei, Hmar, Naga, Kuki and Paite communities at the district police headquarters and sought their suggestions on maintaining peace and appreciated their role in promoting communal harmony.

During the visit, Singh also inspected the offices of the SP, the 7th IRB Battalion headquarters, Jiribam and Borobekra Police Stations.

The visit focused on strengthening coordination among security agencies, improving law-and-order management and creating a secure environment for displaced families returning to resettlement localities.

Peace and Accountability Key Concerns

The political criticism, the JTCM's demands for justice and the security review underline the continuing challenges facing Manipur. While the Congress has questioned the government's handling of the broader crisis, the JTCM has called for urgent action following the reported killings in Makui and Tapon.

The effectiveness of security arrangements, accountability for attacks on civilians and the safe resettlement of displaced families remain central concerns as the state continues to grapple with violence and strained relations among communities.

[With input from Pranab Kumar Das]

Also Read

  1. Situation Remains Tense In Violence-Hit Manipur As Toll Rises To 9, CM Calls For Peace
  2. Naga Group Seeks Return Of Man's Severed Head After Fresh Manipur Violence, Issues 48-Hr Ultimatum

TAGGED:

JOINT TRIBES COUNCIL OF MANIPUR
NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY
MANIPUR DGP
KEISHAM MEGHACHANDRA SINGH
VIOLENCE IN MANIPUR

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