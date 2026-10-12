ETV Bharat / state

Manipur Violence: Congress Questions BJP Govt, JTCM Condemns Killings Of Naga Civilians

Tezpur: The ongoing violence in Manipur has triggered fresh political criticism, demanding accountability. With Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh questioning the BJP-led government's ability to protect civilians, the working committee of the Joint Tribes Council of Manipur (JTCM) has strongly condemned the killing of four Naga civilians in Makui and Tapon villages.

In a post on his social media handle X, Singh questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over what he described as the failure of the BJP government to restore peace and maintain law and order in Manipur.

He alleged that issues requiring urgent government intervention were being sidelined, while less pressing matters were being turned into major controversies.

Expressing concern over reports of civilian killings and the burning of houses, the Congress leader questioned how many more lives would be lost before the government accepted responsibility.

Meghachandra also argued that condolence messages and investigations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), though necessary, could not replace preventive action and accountability.

Questioning reports of a police station being burnt, he sought answers over the circumstances surrounding the incident and the responsibility for the alleged security lapses.

"The people do not need a condolence message after every tragedy. They need security, justice, accountability and lasting peace," he said, demanding that the government take responsibility if it fails to control the violence and protect civilians.

JTCM Condemns Killings

Adding to the concerns over civilian security, the Working Committee of the Joint Tribes Council of Manipur (JTCM), representing the Inpui, Liangmai, Rongmei and Zeme communities, issued a strong condemnation of the October 10 killings in Makui and Tapon Naga villages.

In a statement on October 10, the committee alleged that four Naga civilians were killed and two others seriously injured in attacks involving sophisticated weapons. The statement also referred to the reported beheading of victims and the disappearance of a victim's head, describing the incidents as an act of extreme brutality.

The JTCM named Thangboi Kipgen, David Hangsing and Dr Sailen Haokip in its allegations concerning the attacks and claimed that Kuki militant organisations, including KNF(P), KRA and KNA (MC), had provided political support. However, the allegations made in the committee's statement have not been independently verified.

The committee identified the deceased as Machungamang Daimai, Dibambou Ringkangmai, Ajinbou R and Ramningpou Gangmei. It also named Mathangambou Chawang and Nashon Pame as the injured.

CLP leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh. (ETV Bharat)

Condemning the Suspension of Operations (SoO) framework, the JTCM alleged that the arrangement, originally intended to facilitate peace, had failed to prevent violence and instead allowed armed groups to operate with access to sophisticated weapons.

The committee demanded the immediate return of the missing head to the victim's family for a dignified burial, along with a comprehensive review of the SoO framework. Its demands include verified surrender of weapons, confinement of armed groups to designated camps and an end to their movement outside those camps.