ETV Bharat / state

Houses Torched, Shots Fired In Manipur's Ukhrul, Internet Services Suspended

Security personnel gather as smoke billows after armed miscreants allegedly set fire to houses, at Litan Sareikhong village, in Ukhrul district of Manipur, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. ( PTI )

Imphal: In a fresh bout of violence over the alleged assault of a Tangkhul Naga community member in Manipur's Ukhrul, several abandoned houses were set on fire and shots were fired on Tuesday morning, prompting the state government to suspend internet services in the district for five days, police said.

The fresh firing and arson in the Litan Sareikhong area comes a day after two Tangkhul Naga organisations restricted the movement of Kukis in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.

"Armed men set ablaze abandoned houses and fired several rounds of bullets at Litan Sareikhong. The situation remains tense, and security forces are trying to bring the situation under control," a police officer said.

The Manipur government on Tuesday ordered suspension of internet, including services through broadband, VPN and VSAT in the revenue jurisdiction of Ukhrul district for five days as a preventive and precautionary measure, he said.

Locals, who fled their residences, confronted security forces for their alleged failure to stop firing in the area. A video clip that went viral on social media shows thick smoke engulfing the hill area.