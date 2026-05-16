ETV Bharat / state

Manipur: Talks On For Release Of Those Still In Captivity Of Armed Groups

Community members console women released after being allegedly held captive by Kuki groups at Makhan Baptist Church, in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, Friday, May 15, 2026. ( PTI )

Imphal: Talks are underway among civil society organisations, representatives of the Manipur government and security forces to ensure the safe release of those who are still being held hostage by armed groups, officials said on Saturday.

Thirty-one of around 38 people belonging to the Kuki and Naga communities, who were held hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, were released on Thursday and Friday.

These people were taken to undisclosed locations after suspected militants shot dead three church leaders and injured four others in Kangpokpi on Wednesday, while a civilian was gunned down and his wife was wounded in the Noney district.

All-out efforts are being made to ensure the "safe release of the remaining persons", the police said.

As a result of "concerted efforts" of the administration, security forces, political leaders and civil society organisations, the "majority of the detained civilians, belonging to different communities, have been released safely", the police said in a statement.

"Talks are going on among civil society organisations, representatives of the state government, security forces and Naga and Kuki stakeholders to ensure the safe release of those who are still being held hostage by armed groups," an official said.