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Manipur: Security Forces Recover Rifles, Grenades And Ammunition In Separate Operations

A 23-year-old man was arrested after security personnel searched a suspicious vehicle near M Songgel during a nighttime operation.

Security forces recovered firearms, hand grenades, a rifle grenade and assorted ammunition from the foothills of Bongbal Khollen in Imphal East district.
Security forces recovered firearms, hand grenades, a rifle grenade and assorted ammunition from the foothills of Bongbal Khollen in Imphal East district. (X/Manipur Police)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 27, 2026 at 11:35 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Tezpur: Security forces in Manipur arrested a suspected cadre of the KNF (MC) group and seized arms, ammunition and 1.027 kg of brown sugar in Churachandpur district. Meanwhile, in a separate joint operation, a cache of weapons and explosives was seized in Imphal East district on October 26.

In the first operation, a joint team of Churachandpur District Police, the 129 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the 5 Assam Rifles launched an intelligence-based operation at Kingkin village near M Songgel on the night of October 26.

The team intercepted a suspicious white Bolero vehicle and searched it, recovering a foreign-made AK-series rifle, a foreign-made MA1 rifle, 240 rounds of assorted ammunition and two transparent plastic packets containing approximately 1.027 kg of brown sugar.

The team arrested Letkhothang Khongsai, 23, a resident of D Lhangjol village. During preliminary questioning, he said he was a cadre of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) group of the KNF (MC).

The arms, ammunition, vehicle and contraband drugs were also seized. Manipur Police shared details of the operation on its official X handle.

Arms And Ammunition Recovered In Churachandpur

In a separate intelligence-based operation on October 26, teams from the MN Sector Quick Action Team (QAT) and Imphal Range QAT of the CRPF, along with the Commando Unit of Imphal East, recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from the foothills of Bongbal Khollen in Imphal East district.

The recovered weapons included an A1 rifle with a magazine, a .303 light machine gun (LMG), a 9 mm pistol with a magazine, two 12-bore double-barrel guns, three 12-bore single-barrel guns and a locally manufactured 9 mm pistol with a magazine.

The team also seized three No. 36 hand grenades without detonators, a Chinese-made hand grenade, an MG-2 rifle grenade, a Pompi shell and four wireless radio sets with a charger. A large cache of assorted ammunition was also recovered.

According to Manipur Police, the CRPF's MN Sector QAT and Imphal Range QAT, along with the Commando Unit of Imphal East, jointly conducted the second operation based on intelligence inputs.

The CRPF is handing over all items seized during the operation to Thoubal Dam Police Station for further legal action. The recoveries come amid continuing security operations in Manipur to detect and seize illegal weapons, ammunition and explosives.

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TAGGED:

SECURITY FORCES IN MANIPUR
SECURITY FORCES RECOVER RIFLES
GRENADES AMMUNITION SEIZED
KNF MC GROUP CADRE ARRESTED
MANIPUR ARMS

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