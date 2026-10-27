Manipur: Security Forces Recover Rifles, Grenades And Ammunition In Separate Operations
A 23-year-old man was arrested after security personnel searched a suspicious vehicle near M Songgel during a nighttime operation.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 11:35 AM IST
Tezpur: Security forces in Manipur arrested a suspected cadre of the KNF (MC) group and seized arms, ammunition and 1.027 kg of brown sugar in Churachandpur district. Meanwhile, in a separate joint operation, a cache of weapons and explosives was seized in Imphal East district on October 26.
In the first operation, a joint team of Churachandpur District Police, the 129 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the 5 Assam Rifles launched an intelligence-based operation at Kingkin village near M Songgel on the night of October 26.
On the night of 26th October, 2026, an INT based operation was launched by a joint team of Churachandpur District Police, 129 Bn CRPF and 5 Assam Rifles at Kingkin village near M. Songgel, Churachandpur District. During the operation, the joint team intercepted a suspicious white Bolero vehicle and conducted a search, leading to the recovery of 1. One foreign-made AK-series rifle, 2. One foreign-made MA1 rifle, 3. 240 rounds of assorted ammunition 4. Two transparent plastic packets containing brown sugar weighing approximately 1.027 kg. One individual, identified as Letkhothang Khongsai (23) of D. Lhangjol village was arrested during the operation. During preliminary questioning, he disclosed that he is a cadre of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) group KNF (MC). The arms and ammunitions, vehicle and the contraband drug belonging to the arrested person were also seized.— Manipur Police (@manipur_police) October 27, 2026
The team intercepted a suspicious white Bolero vehicle and searched it, recovering a foreign-made AK-series rifle, a foreign-made MA1 rifle, 240 rounds of assorted ammunition and two transparent plastic packets containing approximately 1.027 kg of brown sugar.
The team arrested Letkhothang Khongsai, 23, a resident of D Lhangjol village. During preliminary questioning, he said he was a cadre of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) group of the KNF (MC).
The arms, ammunition, vehicle and contraband drugs were also seized. Manipur Police shared details of the operation on its official X handle.
Arms And Ammunition Recovered In Churachandpur
Today, 26.10.2026, a joint INT based operation was conducted by teams of MN Sector QAT and Range Imphal QAT, CRPF and CDO/Imphal East at Bongbal Khollen foothills, Imphal East, resulting in a major recovery of arms, ammunition and explosives as follows - 1. 01 (one) A1 rifle with one magazine. 2. 01 (one) .303 LMG 3. 01 (one) 9 mm pistol with one magazine. 4. 01 (one) 12-bore double-barrel gun 5. 01 (one) 12-bore double-barrel gun. 6. 03 (three) 12-bore single-barrel guns. 7. 01 (one) local made made 9 mm pistol with magazine. 8. 03 (three) No. 36 hand grenades without detonators. 9. 01 (one) Chinese hand grenade. 10. 01(one) MG-2 rifle grenade. 11. 01 (one) Pompi shell. 12. 04 wireless radio sets with one charger. 13. Large cache of assorted ammunitions All seized items have been being handed over to Thoubal Dam PS for further action.— Manipur Police (@manipur_police) October 26, 2026
In a separate intelligence-based operation on October 26, teams from the MN Sector Quick Action Team (QAT) and Imphal Range QAT of the CRPF, along with the Commando Unit of Imphal East, recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from the foothills of Bongbal Khollen in Imphal East district.
The recovered weapons included an A1 rifle with a magazine, a .303 light machine gun (LMG), a 9 mm pistol with a magazine, two 12-bore double-barrel guns, three 12-bore single-barrel guns and a locally manufactured 9 mm pistol with a magazine.
The team also seized three No. 36 hand grenades without detonators, a Chinese-made hand grenade, an MG-2 rifle grenade, a Pompi shell and four wireless radio sets with a charger. A large cache of assorted ammunition was also recovered.
According to Manipur Police, the CRPF's MN Sector QAT and Imphal Range QAT, along with the Commando Unit of Imphal East, jointly conducted the second operation based on intelligence inputs.
The CRPF is handing over all items seized during the operation to Thoubal Dam Police Station for further legal action. The recoveries come amid continuing security operations in Manipur to detect and seize illegal weapons, ammunition and explosives.
Also Read:
- Myanmar Arms Training Case: Delhi Court Allows US National VanDyke, Other 6 Co-Accused To Stay Abroad Till February 24
- Jharkhand Maoists Surrender At Lalbazar With Large Quantities Of Arms & Ammunition
- Chhattisgarh: Rajnandgaon SP Ankita Sharma Faces Scrutiny Over AK-47 Firing During Dussehra Arms Worship