ETV Bharat / state

Manipur: Security Forces Recover Rifles, Grenades And Ammunition In Separate Operations

Security forces recovered firearms, hand grenades, a rifle grenade and assorted ammunition from the foothills of Bongbal Khollen in Imphal East district. ( X/Manipur Police )

Tezpur: Security forces in Manipur arrested a suspected cadre of the KNF (MC) group and seized arms, ammunition and 1.027 kg of brown sugar in Churachandpur district. Meanwhile, in a separate joint operation, a cache of weapons and explosives was seized in Imphal East district on October 26.

In the first operation, a joint team of Churachandpur District Police, the 129 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the 5 Assam Rifles launched an intelligence-based operation at Kingkin village near M Songgel on the night of October 26.

The team intercepted a suspicious white Bolero vehicle and searched it, recovering a foreign-made AK-series rifle, a foreign-made MA1 rifle, 240 rounds of assorted ammunition and two transparent plastic packets containing approximately 1.027 kg of brown sugar. The team arrested Letkhothang Khongsai, 23, a resident of D Lhangjol village. During preliminary questioning, he said he was a cadre of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) group of the KNF (MC). The arms, ammunition, vehicle and contraband drugs were also seized. Manipur Police shared details of the operation on its official X handle. Arms And Ammunition Recovered In Churachandpur