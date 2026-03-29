ETV Bharat / state

Manipur: Security Forces Arrest PLA, UPPK Active Cadres

The arrested UPPK cadre was identified as Kharibam Boynao Meitei alias Lamngakpa (32) of Ishingthembi Mapal Leikai, Sagolmang-PS, Imphal East district. He was arrested at his residence.

According to the release, the RPF/PLA cadre arrested on Saturday was identified as Thokchom Kheljit Meitei alias Canny (48) of Naoremthong Khumanthem Leikai, Lamphel-PS. A mobile phone was also seized from him.

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur arrested an extortionist and active cadre of the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF)'s wing, People's Liberation Army (PLA), and an active United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) cadre, a press release from Manipur Police stated.

A combined team of security forces and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intercepted two vehicles carrying 207 soap cases of Heroin. The security forces, as per the release, arrested the drivers Paumuanlian Tungnung (23) and Lianminthang Neihsial (26).

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a training session on the investigation of NDPS cases was held at the Tengnoupal district Police Headquarters. The Public Prosecutor (NDPS), the Addl Public Prosecutor (NDPS) and the Deputy Director of Prosecution (POCSO) imparted important lessons to the investigating officers and personnel, emphasising enhancing coordination between the police and the prosecution.

Earlier on Friday, security forces arrested an illegal arms dealer, Md. Sanajaoba (30) of Urup Awang Leikai from Porompat Ayangpalli Road. Three locally made guns, along with two locally made magazines, were seized from him. The officials also arrested Moirangthem Bijen Singh (55) of Dibong Awang Leikai, Jiribam district, from his locality and seized two hand grenades and five ammunition rounds from his possession.

On Friday, security forces recovered two exploded 81 mm mortar bombs at Matijang and Phuoljang village under Churachandpur-PS, Churachandpur district.

Manipur Police stated that the security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts. Intelligence-based combing, cordon and search operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state.

Movement of 261 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 114 Nakas/Check points were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley; none were detained.

Police appealed to the public not to believe in rumours and be vigilant about false videos.