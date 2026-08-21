ETV Bharat / state

Manipur: Public Transport Services Resume On NH-2 After 3 Years

Imphal: Public transport services along National Highway 2 in Manipur resumed on Friday after a gap of three years, with 125 passengers travelling from Imphal towards Dimapur and Guwahati, an official statement said. The passengers departed Imphal in two buses and five tempo travellers, marking a significant step towards restoring normal life and strengthening connectivity in the state, it said.

One of the passengers, Kiyam Kumarjit Singh from Thoubal district, expressed gratitude to the state government for the initiative and hoped the resumption of the service would usher in "love, peace and harmony" among all communities.

"Let us all forgive and forget the past," he said. Another passenger, Nivedita from Khundrakpam village in Imphal East district, prayed that the journey would bring peace to the state. The vehicles passed through Kuki-majority Kangpokpi and Naga-dominated Senapati districts without any incident and were en route to Guwahati in Assam via Nagaland, the statement said.