Manipur Protesters Demand Justice For Kuki-Zomi Victims Of Rape, Murder; Seek PM’s Intervention

Churachandpur: A large number of women staged a demonstration in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Thursday, seeking the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide justice for Kuki-Zomi victims of sexual violence and murder.

The sit-in at Tuibong came days after the death of a Kuki woman, who breathed her last due to illness allegedly linked to the trauma she suffered after being gang-raped over two years ago, during the early phase of the ethnic violence in the state in May 2023.

The protesters, under the banner of Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) and the women’s wing of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), demanded that the administration arrest and prosecute those involved in rapes and murders of Kuki-Zomi women in the state during the violence.

In the memorandum submitted to the PM through the Churachandpur deputy commissioner, the two organisations wanted to draw the Prime Minister’s “urgent attention to the systematic sexual violence, brutal killings, and grave human rights violations committed against Kuki-Zomi women during the Manipur crisis.”

They also demanded time-bound, transparent, and accountable investigations, including strict monitoring of the CBI and other agencies.