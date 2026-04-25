ETV Bharat / state

Amid Protests, CM Appeals To Family Of 2 Children Killed In Manipur Blast To Accept Bodies

Security personnel keep vigil during a clash after thousands demanding permanent peace were stopped from marching towards the Chief Minister's residence, in Imphal, Manipur, Saturday, April 25, 2026. A group of agitators were later allowed to meet Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh. ( PTI )

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Saturday appealed to the family of the two children killed in the bomb attack in Bishnupur district to accept their bodies, which have been in a morgue for over two weeks.

A 5-year-old boy and his 6-month-old sister were killed in the blast at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district on April 7. Their family members had said they would not accept the bodies until those responsible were arrested.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with COCOMI representatives, Singh said the government was working with security agencies to trace those behind the attack.

"We are also in talks with the families of the deceased and the Joint Action Committee formed in connection with the incident. The state government is deeply pained that the bodies of the two children are in the morgue," he said.

Singh also called for dialogue and cooperation to restore peace in the state, saying prolonged shutdowns and unrest were affecting daily wage earners and students.

He described the killing of the children, along with a recent ambush in Ukhrul district in which two civilians were killed, as inhuman acts that had spread fear among people.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people under the banner of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) staged protests in Imphal, demanding justice for the two children, rehabilitation of displaced people and permanent peace.

Protesters marching towards the chief minister's residence were stopped by security forces at several locations. In some areas, police used tear gas shells after demonstrators attempted to breach barricades, officials said.