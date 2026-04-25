Amid Protests, CM Appeals To Family Of 2 Children Killed In Manipur Blast To Accept Bodies
The agitators raised slogans and held placards demanding justice for two children killed in a recent bomb blast in Bishnupur district
By PTI
Published : April 25, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Saturday appealed to the family of the two children killed in the bomb attack in Bishnupur district to accept their bodies, which have been in a morgue for over two weeks.
A 5-year-old boy and his 6-month-old sister were killed in the blast at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district on April 7. Their family members had said they would not accept the bodies until those responsible were arrested.
Addressing a press conference after a meeting with COCOMI representatives, Singh said the government was working with security agencies to trace those behind the attack.
"We are also in talks with the families of the deceased and the Joint Action Committee formed in connection with the incident. The state government is deeply pained that the bodies of the two children are in the morgue," he said.
Singh also called for dialogue and cooperation to restore peace in the state, saying prolonged shutdowns and unrest were affecting daily wage earners and students.
He described the killing of the children, along with a recent ambush in Ukhrul district in which two civilians were killed, as inhuman acts that had spread fear among people.
Earlier in the day, thousands of people under the banner of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) staged protests in Imphal, demanding justice for the two children, rehabilitation of displaced people and permanent peace.
Protesters marching towards the chief minister's residence were stopped by security forces at several locations. In some areas, police used tear gas shells after demonstrators attempted to breach barricades, officials said.
Later, a delegation of protesters was allowed to meet the chief minister and submit a memorandum.
Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, who was present at the CM's press conference, said, "We had previously invited COCOMI for a meeting, but that was declined. We were aware of today's rally. As a state in a democratic country, the government has always tolerated democratic, peaceful and non-violent rallies. Today, the CM met with different representatives and heard their grievances." "A memorandum consisting of seven questions was also submitted by COCOMI representatives. The government is committed to protecting the indigenous communities," he said.
Konthoujam said the probe into the Bishnupur blast and the recent Ukhrul ambush had been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
"Today also, an NIA team led by an IG visited the spot at Tronglaobi. If any concrete developments happen, we will definitely make that public," he said.
"Further discussion is needed regarding the demand for a judicial inquiry into the incident, in which three people were killed in a firing by the CRPF near Gelmol," he added.
Konthoujam also said efforts were being made to resettle persons displaced by the ethnic conflict, though security concerns had delayed the process.
"Due to the recent incidents of violence and 87 companies of central forces being moved out of Manipur due to elections in other states, it could not proceed as planned. But we are trying to make it happen as early as possible. There still exists apprehension that something unwanted would happen," he said.
More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki groups in the Northeastern state since May 2023.
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