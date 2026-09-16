ETV Bharat / state

Manipur Police Nab Two NRFM Members For Attack On Security Personnel

Tezpur: The Manipur police arrested two members of a proscribed outfit for their alleged involvement in firing at CRPF and SSB personnel, an official said on Wednesday. An AK-47 rifle with 43 live rounds and a nine mm pistol with three live rounds have been recovered from their possession.

The accused are brothers who have been identified as Sheleibam Tomtin Meitei (27) and Sheleibam Jagatshyam Meitei (35), with allegiance to the National Revolutionary Front Manipur (NRFM).

The duo were apprehended on Tuesday from Kongpal Kongkham in Imphal East. "Based on reliable intelligence inputs from the CRPF M&N Sector, corroborated by the CDO/IE and CDO/IW, a joint team of CDO/IE, CDO/IW and CRPF arrested two active members of the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) from Kongpal Kongkham Leikai in Imphal East district on September 15," the Manipur police shared on X.