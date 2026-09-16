Manipur Police Nab Two NRFM Members For Attack On Security Personnel
An AK-47 rifle with 43 live rounds and a nine mm pistol with three live rounds have been recovered from their possession, an official said.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
Tezpur: The Manipur police arrested two members of a proscribed outfit for their alleged involvement in firing at CRPF and SSB personnel, an official said on Wednesday. An AK-47 rifle with 43 live rounds and a nine mm pistol with three live rounds have been recovered from their possession.
The accused are brothers who have been identified as Sheleibam Tomtin Meitei (27) and Sheleibam Jagatshyam Meitei (35), with allegiance to the National Revolutionary Front Manipur (NRFM).
The duo were apprehended on Tuesday from Kongpal Kongkham in Imphal East. "Based on reliable intelligence inputs from the CRPF M&N Sector, corroborated by the CDO/IE and CDO/IW, a joint team of CDO/IE, CDO/IW and CRPF arrested two active members of the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) from Kongpal Kongkham Leikai in Imphal East district on September 15," the Manipur police shared on X.
On 15.09.2026, based on reliable intelligence from CRPF M&N Sector, corroborated by CDO/IE and CDO/IW, a joint team of CDO/IE, CDO/IW and CRPF arrested two active members of NRFM from Kongpal Kongkham Leikai, Imphal East:— Manipur Police (@manipur_police) September 16, 2026
1. Sheleibam Tomtin Meitei @ Tomba (27 yrs)
2. Sheleibam… pic.twitter.com/JDrXgkidhH
Both of them allegedly attacked SSB personnel at Lamlong Bazar on August 22 and CRPF personnel deployed at Khonghampat on September 10.
Their father, identified as Sheleibam Yaima, had earlier been arrested in connection with the attack on CRPF personnel at Khonghampat, the statement said.
The arrested individuals are being investigated in connection with the recent attacks on security personnel and their alleged links with NRFM, it added.
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