ETV Bharat / state

Manipur Police Nab KCP (MFL) Cadre From Imphal East, Seize Liquor In Senapati

The accused Pukhrambam Jackson Singh (26) and the illegal weapons seized by the police. ( ETV Bharat )

Tezpur: Security forces and police arrested an alleged active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a counter-insurgency operation in Imphal East district of Manipur, police said on Sunday.

Acting on reliable intelligence inputs, a joint team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and security forces conducted a counter-insurgency operation at Ngariyan Chingkhong under Andro police station on October 9.

During the operation, the team arrested Pukhrambam Jackson Singh (26), an alleged active KCP (MFL) cadre associated with the G5 alliance. He was reportedly using the self-styled rank.

Based on information disclosed by Singh, security personnel recovered a concealed cache of arms and ammunition from the foothills of Nongmaijing Ching near Gournagar. The items included an M16 rifle with two magazines, a 40 mm Lethod gun, a .32-calibre pistol with a magazine, one Chinese hand grenade, 495 rounds of 5.56 mm live ammunition and two Baofeng wireless communication sets with chargers.

The sized cases of IMFL in Senapati district. (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in the Senapati district, police seized a substantial quantity of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) following information about an illegal transportation of foreign liquor along National Highway 2 from Mao towards Senapati.

A team from Senapati police station raided the house of a man identified as Rokhu (38), son of Rolland, at Kathikho Karong village near the Senapati Drop Gate at around 11.20 pm on October 9. He originally hails from Phaibung Khullen village.