Amid Renewed Kuki-Naga Tension, 51 Kuki Students Evacuated From Ukhrul School

Imphal: The Manipur Police have evacuated at least 51 students of the Kuki tribal community from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in the state's Naga-dominated Ukhrul district as a precautionary measure following clashes and subsequent tensions between the Naga and Kuki communities, officials said on Tuesday.

Attacks and counter-attacks, along with heightened tension, have continued between members of the Tangkhul Naga tribe and the Kuki community in Ukhrul since February 7. More than 30 houses were reportedly burnt during clashes at Litan Sareikhong village in the district, which shares borders with Nagaland and Myanmar.

A police official in Imphal said that the police safely evacuated 51 Kuki students from JNV, Ramva, in Ukhrul district, and handed them over to the Saikul Police Station team for onward movement to JNV Kangpokpi.

"These students, comprising 20 girls and 31 boys from the Kuki community, were evacuated. The Class X and XII examination centres of 18 students have been shifted to JNV Kangpokpi due to the prevailing law and order situation in Ukhrul district. Along with them, the remaining students from the Kuki community of JNV Ramva were also evacuated as a precautionary measure," the police official said in a statement.