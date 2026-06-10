ETV Bharat / state

Manipur: Mortal Remains Of Six People Found, Suspected To Be Of Missing Nagas

14 Kuki hostages were released nearly a month after the individuals were abducted by armed groups, in Imphal, Manipur, Tuesday, June 9, 2926. ( PTI )

Imphal: The Manipur Police on Wednesday said they found the mortal remains of six people, suspected to be of missing Naga men, who had been held hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi district.

The recovery took place a day after 14 Kuki individuals who were abducted by armed groups in Manipur's Senapati district nearly a month ago were released. Welcoming this development, the chief ministers of Nagaland and Meghalaya had sought the safe release of the six Naga hostages.

“After nearly 24 hours of sustained search operations involving around 450 personnel of the Manipur Police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles, assisted by sniffer dogs and forensic expert teams, the mortal remains of six persons were recovered this afternoon. The deceased are believed to be among those taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei on May 13, 2026,” the police said in an X post.