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Manipur Govt Should Reveal Info On Biometric Enrolment Of Illegal Immigrants: Ex-CM N Biren Singh

Singh's remarks came a day after Mizoram government reportedly said biometric enrolment of Myanmar refugees taking shelter in the state was in the final phase.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh
Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : November 3, 2026 at 9:48 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Imphal: Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday asked the home department to reveal updated information on biometric enrolment of illegal immigrants in the state to strengthen public confidence and reaffirm the government's commitment to protecting the people.

Singh's remarks came a day after the Mizoram government reportedly said biometric enrolment of Myanmar refugees taking shelter in the state was in the final phase.

In a post on X, Singh said, "This is not about politics. It is about national security, safeguarding our borders and protecting the future of our people. The Mizoram government has demonstrated the importance of vigilance by closely monitoring the influx of illegal immigrants and taking measures to protect the state’s interests."

The former chief minister also said, "Similarly, it would be in the public interest for the Manipur Home Department to regularly share updated information on biometric data collected, including the number of individuals identified and verified."

Such transparency would "strengthen public confidence" and reaffirm the government’s commitment to "protecting the state’s security and the interests of its indigenous communities", Singh added.

Manipur Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas had, in August, informed the assembly that 24,475 illegal immigrants from Myanmar had been detected in the state so far.

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TAGGED:

BIREN SINGH BIOMETRIC ENROLMENT
MANIPUR
FORMER MANIPUR CM N BIREN SINGH
MANIPUR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

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