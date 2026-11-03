ETV Bharat / state

Manipur Govt Should Reveal Info On Biometric Enrolment Of Illegal Immigrants: Ex-CM N Biren Singh

Imphal: Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday asked the home department to reveal updated information on biometric enrolment of illegal immigrants in the state to strengthen public confidence and reaffirm the government's commitment to protecting the people.

Singh's remarks came a day after the Mizoram government reportedly said biometric enrolment of Myanmar refugees taking shelter in the state was in the final phase.

In a post on X, Singh said, "This is not about politics. It is about national security, safeguarding our borders and protecting the future of our people. The Mizoram government has demonstrated the importance of vigilance by closely monitoring the influx of illegal immigrants and taking measures to protect the state’s interests."

The former chief minister also said, "Similarly, it would be in the public interest for the Manipur Home Department to regularly share updated information on biometric data collected, including the number of individuals identified and verified."