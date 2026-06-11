ETV Bharat / state

Manipur Govt Will Not Remain Mute Spectator To Atrocities: CM On 'Killing' Of Naga Hostages

Bodies, suspected to be of six persons of the Naga community who were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13, being brought at JNIMS mortuary, in Imphal, Manipur, early Thursday, June 11, 2026. ( PTI )

Imphal: The Manipur government will not remain a mute spectator to atrocities, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said on Thursday, after police found the mortal remains of six people suspected to be of missing Naga men, who had been held hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi district.

Six persons of the Naga community were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13. In an official statement, the CM said the state government won’t tolerate such violence, and “will not remain a mute spectator to these atrocities”.

“Culprits responsible for the murder will be arrested and punished as per law,” Singh said.

The bodies were recovered a day after 14 Kuki individuals who were abducted by armed groups in Manipur's Senapati district nearly a month ago were released on June 9.

“After nearly 24 hours of sustained search operations involving around 450 personnel of the Manipur Police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles, assisted by sniffer dogs and forensic expert teams, the mortal remains of six persons were recovered this afternoon. The deceased are believed to be among those taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei on May 13, 2026,” the police said in a post on X on Wednesday.