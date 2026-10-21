ETV Bharat / state

Manipur Crisis Political, Not Security Issue, Says Kuki-Zo Women's Forum, Seeks President's Rule

New Delhi: Demanding the reimposition of President's Rule in Manipur, the Kuki-Zo Women's Forum on Wednesday said the crisis in the state is a political issue that cannot be resolved merely by deploying more security forces. The group also asserted that its demand for a separate administration is imperative for survival.

"Our political demand is not merely a political demand. It is a question of our survival. We want to survive," Ginza Vualzong, a spokesperson of the Kuki-Zo Council, said at a press conference here. The forum also demanded an investigation into alleged attacks attributed to NSCN-IM and a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people in the form of a Union Territory with a legislature.

"The situation in Manipur is not a security issue. The government of India is trying to solve it, thinking that it is a security issue by sending lots and lots of security forces in Manipur. For three years nothing works because it is a political issue," Ginza said, urging the Centre to expedite a political dialogue.

The speaker said Kuki-Zo civilians felt safer under President's Rule and claimed that 32 members of the community had been killed since the formation of the new government in Manipur. "During the President's Rule, we did not lose any lives in violence," Ginza said, calling for its reimposition.

Ginza insisted that the community does not seek separation from India but wants a constitutional arrangement that allows its people to live with safety and dignity. The forum also demanded an investigation into alleged violations of the ceasefire agreement with NSCN-IM and called for accountability wherever violations were established.