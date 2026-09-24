ETV Bharat / state

Manipur CM, Deputy CM Condemn Killing Of Lineman By Naga Insurgents

Khemchand Singh condemned the killing in a post on X while Deputy CM Kipgen described the murder as “deeply disturbing and heartbreaking” and expressed her condolences to the bereaved family. Chongloi, son of Lutjalam Chongloi and Lhaivah Chongloi, is survived by his wife and four children.

Tezpur : Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen on Wednesday strongly condemned the murder of 36-year-old Paojangam Chongloi of Wakotphai, who was allegedly killed by Naga militants while on his way to carry out electricity repair work at Lasan.

According to Kipgen, Chongloi worked as a local lineman and carried out repair and maintenance work whenever the official lineman was unavailable. He was reportedly travelling to Lasan to undertake repair work when he was ambushed and killed. The Deputy Chief Minister urged the authorities to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the incident and bring those responsible to justice.

“There has been enough loss of innocent lives,” Kipgen said, appealing to all concerned to stop the violence and choose peace and humanity.

The killing comes amid fresh tensions and reports of attacks in the Lasan and Songpibung areas. The incident has raised renewed concerns over the safety of civilians and essential service workers amid the continuing violence in parts of Manipur. Kipgen also prayed for the departed soul and wished strength and comfort to the bereaved family.