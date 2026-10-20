ETV Bharat / state

Manipur CM Holds Meeting With INDIA Bloc Leaders, Reviews Security Situation

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh ( File/IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with INDIA bloc leaders, including state Congress chief Okram Ibobi Singh and CLP leader K Meghachandra Singh, and reviewed the overall law and order situation in the wake of the killing of three people by suspected militants in Kangpokpi district.

The meeting, held at the CM Secretariat here, was also attended by Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and leaders of various political parties belonging to the opposition bloc.

The chief minister, in a social media post, said, "The meeting reviewed the overall security situation of the state following the tragic killing of three innocent civilians by armed miscreants." He also said the representatives of political parties expressed deep concern over Monday's incident and urged him to convene an all-political party meeting in view of the prevailing situation. The three firewood collectors were killed by suspected militants at Sunurok hills in Kangpokpi district a day ago. During the meeting, the chief minister assured them that the matter would be looked into.