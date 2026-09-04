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Manipur: Bomb Explodes Near Congress Legislature Party Leader's Residence, Probe Underway

The blast is suspected to have been caused by an explosive thrown by an unknown miscreant, though identity and motive are yet to be established.

Manipur: Bomb Explodes Near Congress Legislature Party Leader's Residence, Probe Underway
Visual from the bomb blast site. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 4, 2026 at 2:02 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Thoubal: A bomb blast occurred near the gate of the residence of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader K. Meghachandra Singh, at Bishnunaha, Yairipok, on Thursday night. According to a press statement, the blast occurred at around 8:15 pm.

The blast is suspected to have been caused by an explosive thrown by an unknown miscreant. The identity and motive of the perpetrator are yet to be established, the press statement said. The police reached the spot immediately and conducted a search operation. Further details are awaited, the statement added. (More details are awaited)

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MEGHACHANDRA SINGH
MANIPUR BOMB BLAST

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