ETV Bharat / state

Manipur: Bomb Explodes Near Congress Legislature Party Leader's Residence, Probe Underway

Thoubal: A bomb blast occurred near the gate of the residence of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader K. Meghachandra Singh, at Bishnunaha, Yairipok, on Thursday night. According to a press statement, the blast occurred at around 8:15 pm.

The blast is suspected to have been caused by an explosive thrown by an unknown miscreant. The identity and motive of the perpetrator are yet to be established, the press statement said. The police reached the spot immediately and conducted a search operation. Further details are awaited, the statement added. (More details are awaited)