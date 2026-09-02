Manipur Assembly Adopts Resolution Urging Centre To Update NRC Before Census
Manipur Assembly adopted a resolution urging the Centre to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state before conducting the census exercise
By PTI
Published : September 2, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Imphal: The Manipur Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state before conducting the census exercise. This is the third resolution adopted by the assembly in this regard since 2022.
"The House once again reaffirms its previous resolution passed on August 5, 2022, and March 1, 2024, to urge the government of India to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur before conducting the census in the interests of the state in particular and the nation in general," Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh said. The Centre has already deferred the exercise in the state on Monday.
The demand for NRC implementation stemmed from the apprehension of the Meitei and Naga communities that a census without NRC could result in “demographic changes” in the state due to the alleged entry of illegal immigrants from neighbouring Myanmar, who have ethnic ties with the Kuki people.
A Kuki-Zo organisation, however, questioned the Centre's decision to defer the Census exercise in the state, alleging that the matter was decided ignoring the voice of the community.
Also Read
Centre Defers Census In Manipur Following NRC Demand By Civil Society Groups