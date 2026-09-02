ETV Bharat / state

Manipur Assembly Adopts Resolution Urging Centre To Update NRC Before Census

Imphal: The Manipur Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state before conducting the census exercise. This is the third resolution adopted by the assembly in this regard since 2022.

"The House once again reaffirms its previous resolution passed on August 5, 2022, and March 1, 2024, to urge the government of India to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur before conducting the census in the interests of the state in particular and the nation in general," Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh said. The Centre has already deferred the exercise in the state on Monday.