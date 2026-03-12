ETV Bharat / state

Manipur: 21 Tangkhul Nagas Detained By Armed Men Released Following Negotiations

Imphal: Twenty-one Tangkhul Naga civilians, who were detained by villagers and armed men of the Kuki community in Manipur's Ukhrul district, were released early on Thursday following negotiations, officials said. The civilians, travelling in three vehicles, were detained by Kuki villagers and armed men at Shangkai on Wednesday afternoon.

"Following intense negotiations involving the state government and civil society organisations from both the Naga and Kuki communities, the detained civilians were released around 4 am," an official said. The civilians were brought to Litan police station, 5 km from Shangkai, and reunited with their respective families, he said.

Tension remained high on Thursday morning in the Tangkhul Naga-majority district, particularly along areas bordering Kuki-majority Kangpokpi, with security forces conducting patrols to avoid any unwanted incidents, the official said.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand had expressed "profound concern regarding the distressing situation along the Ukhrul-Imphal Road, where innocent civilians have been reportedly held captive under the area covered by Litan police station".