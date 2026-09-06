ETV Bharat / state

Manipur: 2 Militants Killed, 2 Injured in Joint Ops By Army-Assam Rifles

Imphal/Churachandpur: Two UKNA militants were killed and two others injured in a gunfight with a joint team of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in Manipur's Churachandpur district, officials said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the security forces launched an operation at Phaibong village in the Henglep subdivision on the night of August 29, they said. The forces established surveillance over a UKNA camp and commenced tactical closing-in at 5 am on September 2, they said.

The UKNA cadres opened "indiscriminate firing" around 5.30 am, prompting the troops to retaliate with controlled fire, they added. "Intel confirms 2 UKNA cadres neutralised and 2 injured," the Assam Rifles said in a social media post on Saturday night.