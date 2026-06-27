ETV Bharat / state

Manickam Tagore Appointed As Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee President

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday appointed Manickam Tagore the new president of its Tamil Nadu state unit, replacing K Selvaperunthagai.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed B Manickam Tagore as the President of Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.