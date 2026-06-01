Mango Gathering Turns Fatal: Two Die In Elephant Attacks In Odisha's Angul
Despite repeated warnings from Forest Department, people continue visiting forests and mango orchards during the season, increasing the risk of deadly encounters, reports Sangram Nath
Published : June 1, 2026 at 11:39 AM IST
Angul: Two people lost their lives in separate elephant attacks in the district on Monday, once again highlighting the dangers linked to trespassing into forest areas, particularly during fruits season. Despite the awareness campaigns by the Forest Department, the two deceased persons from the Angul and Chhendipada forest ranges under the Angul Forest Division went inside the forest to pluck and pick mangoes.
According to reports, a woman died in an elephant attack at Nuagaon under the Chhendipada forest range while collecting mangoes early in the morning. The deceased has been identified as Pramila Raul of Jaripal village under Bagadia police limits.
She had come to visit her daughter’s house in Nuagaon when on the dawn of Monday, she reportedly went to collect mangoes from a mango orchard near Khaman Nala in Nuagaon. During that time, she came face-to-face with a lone tusker that emerged from the forest. The elephant attacked her and threw her down with its trunk.
Forest officials rescued the woman and rushed her to the Chhendipada Community Health Centre, where doctors declared her dead. Police later sent the body for post-mortem examination.
In another incident under the Angul forest range, a 65-year-old man died in an elephant attack at Musapapuli village.
The deceased, identified as Gandharba Sahu, had reportedly gone near the forest adjoining the village around 6.30 am when an elephant attacked him. The elephant crushed his head, killing him on the spot.
Villagers informed the Forest Department, and officials later reached the site. The body is being sent for post-mortem, officials said.
Reacting to the incidents, Angul DFO Nitish Kumar said people have repeatedly been advised not to enter forests or mango and jackfruit orchards during the fruit season due to heightened elephant movement.
“All kinds of awareness measures are being taken. However, some people continue to ignore warnings and end up facing such tragic incidents,” the DFO said.
He added that compensation will be provided to the families of the deceased as per departmental provisions.
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