ETV Bharat / state

Mango Gathering Turns Fatal: Two Die In Elephant Attacks In Odisha's Angul

Villagers gather near the spot where two persons were trampled to death in Nuagaon ( ETV Bharat )

Angul: Two people lost their lives in separate elephant attacks in the district on Monday, once again highlighting the dangers linked to trespassing into forest areas, particularly during fruits season. Despite the awareness campaigns by the Forest Department, the two deceased persons from the Angul and Chhendipada forest ranges under the Angul Forest Division went inside the forest to pluck and pick mangoes.

According to reports, a woman died in an elephant attack at Nuagaon under the Chhendipada forest range while collecting mangoes early in the morning. The deceased has been identified as Pramila Raul of Jaripal village under Bagadia police limits.

She had come to visit her daughter’s house in Nuagaon when on the dawn of Monday, she reportedly went to collect mangoes from a mango orchard near Khaman Nala in Nuagaon. During that time, she came face-to-face with a lone tusker that emerged from the forest. The elephant attacked her and threw her down with its trunk.

Forest officials rescued the woman and rushed her to the Chhendipada Community Health Centre, where doctors declared her dead. Police later sent the body for post-mortem examination.

In another incident under the Angul forest range, a 65-year-old man died in an elephant attack at Musapapuli village.