Mangaluru's Prapti Mendon Breaks Barriers To Excel In Deep Sea Fishing

Traditionally dominated by men, a few women have ventured into the field. And one of them is Prapti Mendon from Mangaluru who has defied expectations and made a mark as a deep-sea fisher alongside her male counterparts. Early Exposure and Growing Passion Prapti’s connection to the sea began at home. Born into a fishing family, she was introduced to the rhythms of coastal life since childhood. On weekends during her school years, she joined fishing trips, learning the ropes of going out to sea at dawn with fishing vessels. Observing her father’s work closely for 16 to 18 years gave her first-hand knowledge of the trade and instilled in her a deep fascination with the ocean rather than fear.

Balancing academics with practical experience, Prapti developed a strong understanding of the sea, its challenges, and fishing techniques.

Even after her family moved from Udupi to Mangaluru in 2010, her interest did not waver. Initially, her mother was worried about the dangers at sea but gradually came to support Prapti after recognizing her determination. This family's encouragement strengthened her confidence to pursue a path few women dare to tread.



From Student to Deep-Sea Fisher



During college, Prapti chose to study fisheries, focusing on marine processes, fishing methods, vessel management, and net handling techniques. Over the last four to five years, she has been actively engaged in deep-sea fishing, performing all tasks alongside her team—from casting and hauling nets to sorting the catch and managing responsibilities on the boat.



Monsoon season, with its unpredictable weather and towering waves, presents extreme challenges. Yet, Prapti has faced such conditions without hesitation, demonstrating not only physical endurance but also mental resilience. Working efficiently in isolation amid the vast sea and collaborating effectively with her team have become her strengths.



Reflecting on her experiences, Prapti said, “My mother was very worried initially, especially during the monsoon. Still, I went out to sea. Catching a good haul brings immense joy, not just to me but to everyone involved. I love that feeling.”



Breaking Stereotypes and Inspiring Others



In a male-dominated field, Prapti has proven that women can excel in any sector. Fishing requires teamwork, and she has integrated seamlessly into crews of male fishers, handling tasks traditionally performed by men. Her courage and persistence, particularly in challenging conditions, have made her an inspiration for many women seeking to break barriers.



However, female fishers continue to face unique challenges. Many vessels lack basic facilities like proper washrooms, making long hours at sea physically taxing. Prapti has often had to cope with such discomforts but has never let them hinder her progress.



Prapti serves as an assistant professor on a contract basis at a fisheries college, guiding students through lectures on post-catch processing and other aspects of the trade. Looking ahead, she aspires to pursue a PhD in fisheries, aiming to deepen her research and contribute new insights to the field. Her next goal is to study the ocean and fishing practices even more thoroughly and expand knowledge for the entire industry.



Prapti Mendon’s story is not just about fishing; it is about courage, determination, and the power of women to redefine boundaries in challenging professions.